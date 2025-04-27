No Need to Hire a Comedian When AP ‘Journalist’ Unintentionally Provides Biggest Laugh at WHCD

Andrew McCabe Says Case Against Judge Hannah Dugan is Solid but Arrest Was...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:29 AM on April 27, 2025
meme

That loud clapping sound you’re hearing is scores of ‘journalists’ vigorously patting themselves on the back for another year of lying in service to the Democrat Party. Saturday night was the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Usually, a comedian hosts the event, but not this year. Oh, there was still some hilarity, but it was unintentional.

Take this howler from Zeke Miller of The Associated Press. (WATCH)

Now, that’s not fair - they are lying to us, too!

Miller describing his employer as ‘non-partisan’ is laughable based on what we know.

Most of the running in that headline was the AP fleeing from the truth.

Posters are right that we can’t expect ‘journalists’ to report on this world when they are living in an alternate reality.

This belief springs from the fact ‘journalists’ are unable to self-reflect. Even as trust in their dying industry continues to plummet, they will cling to the absurd belief that this is happening to them and not something they’ve caused through lying and pushing false narratives. They've become a punchline and don't even realize it. 

Tags: AP ASSOCIATED PRESS DINNER FAKE NEWS ILLEGAL ALIENS JOURNALISM

