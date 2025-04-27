No Need to Hire a Comedian When AP ‘Journalist’ Unintentionally Provides Biggest Laugh at WHCD

That loud clapping sound you’re hearing is scores of ‘journalists’ vigorously patting themselves on the back for another year of lying in service to the Democrat Party. Saturday night was the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Usually, a comedian hosts the event, but not this year. Oh, there was still some hilarity, but it was unintentional.

Advertisement

Take this howler from Zeke Miller of The Associated Press. (WATCH)

🚨AP’s Zeke Miller at WHCA: "We at AP remain committed as ever to accurate, independent, nonpartisan journalism."



What a strange way to describe leftwing propaganda. pic.twitter.com/TBGH0dMSLV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

I thought they cancelled the entertainment for this lib journo prom. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) April 27, 2025

Best comedy I’ve seen all week. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

Yep, AP is a joke. — Dale (@Dale2826) April 27, 2025

They’re just lying to themselves. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 27, 2025

Now, that’s not fair - they are lying to us, too!

Miller describing his employer as ‘non-partisan’ is laughable based on what we know.

AP’s “nonpartisan journalism” describing the m*rder of Laken Riley: pic.twitter.com/E6BCF503EE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

“highlights the fears of solo female athletes"



Imagine the narrative contortions it took to come up with that — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

Wow.. zero mention of the murderer being an illegal immigrant.



Unbelievable.. — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) April 27, 2025

Most of the running in that headline was the AP fleeing from the truth.

Posters are right that we can’t expect ‘journalists’ to report on this world when they are living in an alternate reality.

This is exactly why we will NEVER find common ground with leftists. They live in a completely different reality. In their world evil is good. — Barry J Collins (@BJCollins131) April 27, 2025

He said it like he actually believes it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

Oh he believes it dude. All the way to his bone marrow. — Barry J Collins (@BJCollins131) April 27, 2025

This belief springs from the fact ‘journalists’ are unable to self-reflect. Even as trust in their dying industry continues to plummet, they will cling to the absurd belief that this is happening to them and not something they’ve caused through lying and pushing false narratives. They've become a punchline and don't even realize it.