‘Dying’ for Attention: Protesters Unleash the Undeniable Power of Passively Lying on the Ground in D.C.

Protesters from the Human Rights Campaign were lying down on the job recently. They staged a coordinated collapse outside the Health and Human Services building in Washington, D.C. to protest ‘draconian cuts’ to several health-related programs and services.

As you will see, they were ‘dying’ for attention. There also seems to be an unexplained helium leak in the area. (WATCH)

LGBTQ activists pretend to slowly die off to protest Trump pic.twitter.com/qcaNHmz5Kh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 27, 2025

I doubt there’s any LGB people there at all. Only TQIA+ — Just Jake (@FrankJJake) April 27, 2025

The TQIA+ people have attached their wagon to the LGBs. If you ask many of the LGBs, they want nothing to do with them.

One poster says the protesters must have practiced hours before showing up.

Imagine the rehearsal. They didn’t just wing this. They had multiple practices 😂 😂 — Sync. (@Synked11) April 27, 2025

Theater kids gone wild 😂 — Sagittarius A* 💫🇺🇸 (@deepblueocean_1) April 27, 2025

Third string self-unaware theater kids. — A Ration Of Rational (@ARatOfRat) April 27, 2025

Theatre kids should have been more convincing — sonjaisabot1 (@sonjaisabot1) April 27, 2025

What drama queens. — Lety Campos Maddix (@MaddixLety) April 27, 2025

We didn’t take the drama kids seriously and now they think they’re the main characters in the downfall of civilization. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 27, 2025

They put the ‘fall’ in downfall.

Commenters say the display was a mixture of crazy and lazy.

Ah yes, the revolution where everyone just…lays down and hopes someone else does the hard work. Inspiring stuff. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 27, 2025

"Give us what we want or we'll go away eventually" isn't really persuasive. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) April 27, 2025

‘Don’t make us snooze at you! Nighty-night. Zzzzzzzzz.’

Did the protesters have any effect?

Totally changing the hearts and minds — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) April 27, 2025

Oh yeah now I'm really sold that a man can be a woman with this one — Jake Aint Fake (@Jakeaintfa73303) April 27, 2025

Mind changed! 😂😂 — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) April 27, 2025

Yes, the power of slowly getting on the ground has swayed another open mind to the wonders of transgenderism!