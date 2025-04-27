‘Dying’ for Attention: Protesters Unleash the Undeniable Power of Passively Lying on the Ground in D.C.

Rachel Maddow Shows There Are Convenient Exceptions to ‘No One Is Above the...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:25 AM on April 27, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Protesters from the Human Rights Campaign were lying down on the job recently. They staged a coordinated collapse outside the Health and Human Services building in Washington, D.C. to protest ‘draconian cuts’ to several health-related programs and services.

As you will see, they were ‘dying’ for attention. There also seems to be an unexplained helium leak in the area. (WATCH)

The TQIA+ people have attached their wagon to the LGBs. If you ask many of the LGBs, they want nothing to do with them.

One poster says the protesters must have practiced hours before showing up.

They put the ‘fall’ in downfall.

Commenters say the display was a mixture of crazy and lazy.

‘Don’t make us snooze at you! Nighty-night. Zzzzzzzzz.’

Did the protesters have any effect?

Yes, the power of slowly getting on the ground has swayed another open mind to the wonders of transgenderism!

Tags: HEALTH CARE MENTAL HEALTH PROTEST PROTESTERS TRANS TRANSGENDER

