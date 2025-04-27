Rachel Maddow Shows There Are Convenient Exceptions to ‘No One Is Above the Law’ for Democrats

As ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats keep showing us, ‘No one is above the law’ should come with a huge asterisk next to it. Why? There are a lot of people and groups that are above the law, namely illegal aliens and the judges who allegedly smuggle them out of their courtrooms.

Maybe Rachel Maddow can shed some light on this inconsistency. Video is created by MAZE. (WATCH)

It's funny how "nobody is above the law" is dependent on who is being prosecuted and who is doing the prosecuting.



Imagine being paid as much as Maddow to spew whatever nonsense is politically useful at the time. pic.twitter.com/bZ2cNcSgPr — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 27, 2025

I like the whisper outrage at the end



What a performance. Oscar worthy



That dude can really act — Elon's Musk (@andItoldyaso) April 27, 2025

We thought she was channeling Joe Biden for a moment.

Commenters can’t get over how much Maddow is paid to spin lies and whisper sweet nothingburgers in people’s ears.

Maddow should wake up every morning and thank God for President Trump. Peddling lies about him is the only reason she still has a job. — PigWar (@PigWar62030) April 27, 2025

Imagine. $25,000,000 per year 🤦🏻‍♂️ — ListenUpMuffin (@ListenUpMuffin) April 27, 2025

I can't imagine being paid as much as Maddow. I wouldn't want that paycheck if I had to lie like she does. — Cat who knows there's only 2 genders 🐾🇺🇲 (@catahouligan_) April 27, 2025

Outrage is her product. She's very productive. — ssbn734 (@GenXPopsie) April 27, 2025

From outrage to outrageous, here’s info on the illegal alien and the judge who allegedly helped him evade ICE. Attorney General Pam Bondi lays out the details.

Remember, these two are who Maddow and Democrats argue are above the law. (WATCH)

It doesn’t matter what line of work you are in, if you break the law we will follow the facts and prosecute you.



Under President Trump’s leadership, this administration will always fight for victims. pic.twitter.com/1dLermRk95 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 25, 2025

Democrats are turning their backs on ‘No one is above the law.’ However, Trump supporters are completely on board thanks to years of lecturing by those very same Democrats. Thanks, guys!