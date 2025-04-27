Rachel Maddow Shows There Are Convenient Exceptions to ‘No One Is Above the Law’ for Democrats

‘Dying’ for Attention: Protesters Unleash the Undeniable Power of Passively Lying on the...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:03 AM on April 27, 2025

As ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats keep showing us, ‘No one is above the law’ should come with a huge asterisk next to it. Why? There are a lot of people and groups that are above the law, namely illegal aliens and the judges who allegedly smuggle them out of their courtrooms.

Maybe Rachel Maddow can shed some light on this inconsistency. Video is created by MAZE. (WATCH)

We thought she was channeling Joe Biden for a moment.

Commenters can’t get over how much Maddow is paid to spin lies and whisper sweet nothingburgers in people’s ears.

From outrage to outrageous, here’s info on the illegal alien and the judge who allegedly helped him evade ICE. Attorney General Pam Bondi lays out the details.

Remember, these two are who Maddow and Democrats argue are above the law. (WATCH)

Democrats are turning their backs on ‘No one is above the law.’ However, Trump supporters are completely on board thanks to years of lecturing by those very same Democrats. Thanks, guys!

Tags: ARRESTED COURT ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS JUDGE LAW

