Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on why President AOC Would Be a Nightmare for the American Dream

It’s scary that someone of so little genuine talent and life experience is seen as a major contender for the Democrat Party presidential nomination. Did we mention that ‘someone’ is a socialist? But, that’s where we are with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Scott Jennings recently explained to his fellow CNN panelists that AOC isn’t living the American dream, she’s fighting to eliminate it.

🚨 Scott Jennings RIPS Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. YIKES. She may run for president in 2028.



"That's her program. If you made it, if you worked hard and you have talent, she says you're corrupt and you're the enemy and that's why I think it's not gonna fly."



"The aspiration… pic.twitter.com/u5izRjQWnC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 26, 2025

AOC’s vision is a dangerous fantasy where success is demonized, and hardworking Americans are painted as enemies for achieving the very dream she wants to tear down. — Ownyourvibe (@cloudzaitrump) April 26, 2025

It’s no secret that AOC is a cradle-to-grave socialist. Every action or choice (what little you would have under her regime) would involve the government.

Posters know exactly who AOC is.

AOC believes in socialism. She makes that clear every day. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 26, 2025

You do realize she is a Socialist. Nothing she says represent traditional American values or politics. She’s a Socialist and heading towards Marxist.

Call her out for what she is and stop trying to analyze her behavior. — TTL America (@TTLAmerica) April 26, 2025

I’m glad she is the best thing the Democrat party has for a presidential candidate.



She will be easily defeated by Vice President Vance. pic.twitter.com/Pu7dnH93dd — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) April 26, 2025

As that comic strip illustrates, she’s also a hypocrite, preaching sacrifice while she jets around with millionaire Bernie Sanders pretending to fight oligarchs.

These two posters give perfect descriptions of AOC and her political philosophy.

AOC talking about the American Dream is like a vegan reviewing a steakhouse. No clue what it actually is, just mad other people are enjoying it. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 26, 2025

The entire socialist schematic for understanding the world is fundamentally broken.

It's basically the story of Cain & Abel projected onto modern politics.

It's sad. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 26, 2025

AOC practices the politics of envy. If you worked hard for it and earned it, you’re the enemy. She’s the American nightmare.