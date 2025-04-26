Rachel Maddow and Jamie Raskin Reveal the Dem Party’s New DEI - Dramatic...
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on why President AOC Would Be a Nightmare for the American Dream

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on April 26, 2025
Twitchy

It’s scary that someone of so little genuine talent and life experience is seen as a major contender for the Democrat Party presidential nomination. Did we mention that ‘someone’ is a socialist? But, that’s where we are with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Scott Jennings recently explained to his fellow CNN panelists that AOC isn’t living the American dream, she’s fighting to eliminate it.

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings RIPS Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. YIKES. She may run for president in 2028."

That's her program. If you made it, if you worked hard and you have talent, she says you're corrupt and you're the enemy and that's why I think it's not gonna fly."

"The aspiration to not have to struggle every day, to have a job or have a career have a business that allows them to live a life where they're not paycheck to paycheck, living under constant anxiety."

"I agree with Kevin [O'Leary] that the American dream is believing that you live in a country where if you achieve the status that you want to achieve so that you're not struggling, or that you are filthy rich, that some politician is not gonna come along and try to take it away from you and tell you you're the enemy."

Jennings, really let’s go here. (WATCH)

It’s no secret that AOC is a cradle-to-grave socialist. Every action or choice (what little you would have under her regime) would involve the government.

Posters know exactly who AOC is.

As that comic strip illustrates, she’s also a hypocrite, preaching sacrifice while she jets around with millionaire Bernie Sanders pretending to fight oligarchs.

These two posters give perfect descriptions of AOC and her political philosophy.

AOC practices the politics of envy. If you worked hard for it and earned it, you’re the enemy. She’s the American nightmare.

