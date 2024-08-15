Clean Up Aisle 3! Stephen King Learns the HARD WAY You Never Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Dan Bongino

Sounds like Stephen King was desperate for some attention, any attention ... even if it meant getting dragged up one side of X and down the other. We get it, there are people out there who are desperate for attention and don't care how they get it as long as they get it.

Like King.

Why pick a fight with Dan Bongino? Dan was just minding his own business ignoring the guy when he posted this:

Does that guy Dan Bongino have a radio show? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 15, 2024

Dan fired back:

Does that guy Stephen King have a penis? https://t.co/gsZpUtBaeR — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 15, 2024

Jury is still out on that one, Dan.

Ahem.

And DAMN.

Side note, there are rumors out there that King is actually an aging lesbian who owns an old antique store.

Yes, it’s on his forehead. — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) August 15, 2024

There's a visual we could have gone our whole lives NOT having in the back of our minds.

Thanks for that, Shawn.

Aces, bro.

He doesn’t. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 15, 2024

Stephen King has to get tampons from the boys room. — Real Phil Jones ™🦅🇺🇸 (@RealPJones) August 15, 2024

We see what he did there.

Amazing to see someone so successful is so dumb. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) August 15, 2024

D'OH.

And since we can't unsee it now, neither can you.

All I'm saying is you never see Steven and Billie Jean in the same room at the same time — Cinderella Lightfoot (@CinderLightfoot) August 15, 2024

Can't unsee this one either.

Dammit.

He keeps it in a box in his nightstand according to legend — Master Technology (@mastertechbob) August 15, 2024

The legend goes that on the full moon of every month it breaks out of his house and haunts the local town folk ...

Heh.

And fin.

=======================================================================

=======================================================================