Clean Up Aisle 3! Stephen King Learns the HARD WAY You Never Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Dan Bongino

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on August 15, 2024

Sounds like Stephen King was desperate for some attention, any attention ... even if it meant getting dragged up one side of X and down the other. We get it, there are people out there who are desperate for attention and don't care how they get it as long as they get it. 

Like King.

Why pick a fight with Dan Bongino? Dan was just minding his own business ignoring the guy when he posted this:

Dan fired back:

Jury is still out on that one, Dan. 

Ahem.

And DAMN.

Side note, there are rumors out there that King is actually an aging lesbian who owns an old antique store. 

There's a visual we could have gone our whole lives NOT having in the back of our minds. 

Thanks for that, Shawn.

Aces, bro.

We see what he did there.

D'OH.

And since we can't unsee it now, neither can you.

Can't unsee this one either.

How 'Bout NO?! Kamala Harris Releases Her VERY First Policy and Tweeps Have Brutally HILARIOUS Thoughts
Sam J.
Dammit.

The legend goes that on the full moon of every month it breaks out of his house and haunts the local town folk ...

Heh.

And fin.

=======================================================================

Tags: DAN BONGINO STEPHEN KING

