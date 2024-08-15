Sooo, ABOUT That Fake Phone Call Kamala Harris Made Asking Tim Walz to Be Her VP ... It Gets DUMBER

Remember when Kamala Harris shared a video on X of her calling Tim Walz up out of the blue to ask him to be her VP? And he answered it wearing his folksy camo hat in his folksy mudroom in his folksy house with his folky black socks with folksy white shoes? Yeah. We all of course knew this was staged HOWEVER it appears it was even dumber than we realized. Seems Tim didn't answer his phone at first.

Oh sure, he's claiming he didn't recognize the number but still.

Hey, we wouldn't blame him for not wanting to hear that *cackle cackle*.

Anywho, they've tried to do some sort of cutesy follow-up video and we're sorry to say, it got even dumber:

And yes, this was a Trump thing first ... Megyn Kelly with the TKD.

First of all, this is yet another crib of the Trump-Vance ticket - this was *their* story - she should really try smthg more original. (See here at 4min mark: https://t.co/7fapzjE7Og)

Second, this is CRINGE on steroids. https://t.co/L1YYjkmu92 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 15, 2024

Yeah, we cringed so much we may have pulled a muscle.

Of course, they're trying to pretend that Trump is making fun of them because he's jealous of their JOY.

Watch:

EXCLUSIVE new video from Team Harris-Walz on @TheLastWord:



“That’s right, Gov. Walz missed a call from the VP bc he doesn’t answer numbers he doesn’t recognize, like the rest of us. It’s that joy and optimism in that video that is causing Donald Trump to spiral.” pic.twitter.com/NJs5hdrY3Z — Julia Hamelburg (@juliahamelburg) August 15, 2024

We are witnessing the dumbest campaign for the dumbest candidate perhaps in the history of this country.

And we didn't think anyone could get worse than Biden.

I’ll just leave this here….😂 pic.twitter.com/VbjEr0wUXP — 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐚 𝐒. 𝐈𝐥𝐢𝐚 (@joshuasilia) August 15, 2024

BAHAHAHA

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are the most fake, vacuous duo we have ever seen on a presidential ticket. — 𝕏ena J.Gill (@JaiShreeRam90) August 15, 2024

And that's putting it nicely.

