Sooo, ABOUT That Fake Phone Call Kamala Harris Made Asking Tim Walz to Be Her VP ... It Gets DUMBER

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Remember when Kamala Harris shared a video on X of her calling Tim Walz up out of the blue to ask him to be her VP? And he answered it wearing his folksy camo hat in his folksy mudroom in his folksy house with his folky black socks with folksy white shoes? Yeah. We all of course knew this was staged HOWEVER it appears it was even dumber than we realized. Seems Tim didn't answer his phone at first.

Oh sure, he's claiming he didn't recognize the number but still.

Hey, we wouldn't blame him for not wanting to hear that *cackle cackle*.

Anywho, they've tried to do some sort of cutesy follow-up video and we're sorry to say, it got even dumber:

And yes, this was a Trump thing first ... Megyn Kelly with the TKD.

Yeah, we cringed so much we may have pulled a muscle.

Of course, they're trying to pretend that Trump is making fun of them because he's jealous of their JOY.

Watch:

We are witnessing the dumbest campaign for the dumbest candidate perhaps in the history of this country.

And we didn't think anyone could get worse than Biden.

BAHAHAHA

And that's putting it nicely.

