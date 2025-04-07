Bill Maher and Chris Cuomo Say the Quiet Part About Jasmine Crockett OUT LOUD and Cue the Shrieking (Vid)

Every once in a while, even Chris Cuomo and Bill Maher get something right. Although, if we're being fair, we have to admit that Maher has been fairly critical of his own party for years now, and heck, the guy even visited Trump at the White House. And Cuomo? He learned that the mainstream media is only your friend and supporter for as long as you are beneficial to them.

So perhaps we should give them a little credit here, especially when it comes to being brutally honest about Jasmine Crockett and her bigoted, angry, ugly comments about Greg Abbott and his wheelchair.

They said the quiet part out loud. Big time.

Watch:

🚨NEW: Chris Cuomo and Bill Maher say the only reason Rep. Jasmine Crockett wasn't canceled for her Gov. Abbott remarks is because she's a black woman🚨



CUOMO: "Because it's a black woman who's doing it, they're not gonna cancel her."



MAHER: "You're right. She wears the magic… pic.twitter.com/3fjJW8F1c1 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 6, 2025

Post continues:

... armor."

Bingo.

And you know her supporters are going to start calling them racist for telling the truth about why she gets away with being such a horrific human being, especially as an elected official.

I wonder if the left will call them racist for having this conversation? — Psalm 92:4 (@spalms924) April 7, 2025

They absolutely will.

It's what they do best.

The actual privilege in our society — Truth over Facts (@Pitt104) April 7, 2025

*cough cough*

This is not true at all . Had she be a republican she would have been canceled — Rance Mulliniks Rules (@MulliniksJays5) April 7, 2025

He brings up a good point. She's also a Democrat, like Maher and Cuomo, so they share that bit of armor with her.

But still.

BINGO! — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) April 6, 2025

They're onto something with Jasmine.

