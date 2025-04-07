Anti-Science Worm John Oliver Takes the Time to Mansplain That Women's Sports Aren't...
Bill Maher and Chris Cuomo Say the Quiet Part About Jasmine Crockett OUT LOUD and Cue the Shrieking (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on April 07, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Every once in a while, even Chris Cuomo and Bill Maher get something right. Although, if we're being fair, we have to admit that Maher has been fairly critical of his own party for years now, and heck, the guy even visited Trump at the White House. And Cuomo? He learned that the mainstream media is only your friend and supporter for as long as you are beneficial to them.

So perhaps we should give them a little credit here, especially when it comes to being brutally honest about Jasmine Crockett and her bigoted, angry, ugly comments about Greg Abbott and his wheelchair.

They said the quiet part out loud. Big time.

Watch:

Post continues:

... armor."

Bingo.

And you know her supporters are going to start calling them racist for telling the truth about why she gets away with being such a horrific human being, especially as an elected official.

They absolutely will.

It's what they do best.

*cough cough*

He brings up a good point. She's also a Democrat, like Maher and Cuomo, so they share that bit of armor with her.

But still.

They're onto something with Jasmine.

============================================================

