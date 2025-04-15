VIP
Jury Finds Illegal Immigrant Guilty of Murdering Jogger

VA Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger PRAISING the IRS on Tax Day Goes HILARIOUSLY WRONG

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on April 15, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Leave it to a Democrat to wish Americans a Happy Tax Day and then expect them to be thankful to the IRS for robbing them.

Abigail Spanberger desperately needs to read the room, even in Virginia. What help do the people across the Commonwealth need from the IRS, Abi? Help getting harassed? Threatened? Bullied? Audited? Tell us, how exactly does the IRS help Virginians?

Oh, we know, she's pandering to the mouth-breathers who get a refund even though they have zero skin in the game but that only goes so far ... 

What was she THINKING?!

Gosh, IRS, thanks for robbing us blind today. We're so happy it's Tax Day.

Adding insult to injury, she shared an AP story with her post.

Ha. 

HA ha.

It's happy if you're a bureaucrat living fat on our tax dollars.

Sure.

Yup. Welcome to Virginia!

No kidding.

Yes, it's ALL about helping us, totally.

Let's hope they lose in Virginia THIS YEAR as well.

VA Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and all-around bada** Winsome Sears had the best takedown of all ... of course:

Luckily, Trump is removing those tens of thousands of agents Biden brought in ... but still

Could Spanberger be any more tone-deaf? Even Democrats don't like paying taxes, dingus.

Tags: IRS TAXES VIRGINIA ABIGAIL SPANBERGER

