VA Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger PRAISING the IRS on Tax Day Goes HILARIOUSLY WRONG

Leave it to a Democrat to wish Americans a Happy Tax Day and then expect them to be thankful to the IRS for robbing them.

Abigail Spanberger desperately needs to read the room, even in Virginia. What help do the people across the Commonwealth need from the IRS, Abi? Help getting harassed? Threatened? Bullied? Audited? Tell us, how exactly does the IRS help Virginians?

Advertisement

Oh, we know, she's pandering to the mouth-breathers who get a refund even though they have zero skin in the game but that only goes so far ...

What was she THINKING?!

Happy Tax Day.



Just a reminder that while Virginians are filing their taxes, the Trump Administration is cutting IRS staff and making it harder for people across the Commonwealth to get the help they need.https://t.co/mO2RBcBlB0 — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerForVA) April 15, 2025

Gosh, IRS, thanks for robbing us blind today. We're so happy it's Tax Day.

Adding insult to injury, she shared an AP story with her post.

Ha.

HA ha.

Only a Democrat would believe the IRS exists to give people "the help they need." — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) April 15, 2025

The IRS doesn't help people.



Glad we could clear that up. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) April 15, 2025

It's happy if you're a bureaucrat living fat on our tax dollars.

Sure.

This woman is running for GOV in VA and cheering on the tax collectors. https://t.co/dc2qqfYdOB — Dan Curry (@dancurry) April 15, 2025

Yup. Welcome to Virginia!

The IRS is the last place I would seek help from with doing my taxes. https://t.co/LpFLOJFUKO — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) April 15, 2025

No kidding.

What kind of idiot thinks IRS staff are there to help you?



Is that why they're armed? https://t.co/aVbm79YcpR — Biggus (@dustopian) April 15, 2025

Yes, it's ALL about helping us, totally.

Democrats are really stupid, aren't they.



Happy Tax Day? How braindead is that?



And arguing from more IRS agents to harass working class Americans? No wonder the Democrats lost in 2024. https://t.co/YDXBEwB7Br — LeftHandedRighty (@AndrewFurtado3) April 15, 2025

Let's hope they lose in Virginia THIS YEAR as well.

VA Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and all-around bada** Winsome Sears had the best takedown of all ... of course:

You just can’t make this up.



Only a DC politician like @SpanbergerForVA would defend the IRS on Tax Day AFTER voting to hire 87,000 agents to wring every dollar out of you. https://t.co/XSp3FRDEHk — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) April 15, 2025

Luckily, Trump is removing those tens of thousands of agents Biden brought in ... but still

Advertisement

Could Spanberger be any more tone-deaf? Even Democrats don't like paying taxes, dingus.

============================================================

Related:

THIS! Hillsdale College Absolutely ENDS Harvard for Getting High and Mighty About Trump Freezing Funds

Billy Baldwin Gets WAAAY More Than He Asks for When DEMANDING Proof 'Maryland Dad' Is MS-13 Gang Member

Dude. NO: What Dem Chris Van Hollen Is Doing to Show SOLIDARITY with Deported MS-13 Thug Is Why Dems LOSE

X User Mr. Star Spangled MAGA's JoJoFromJerz Roast the Single Most SAVAGE Roast We've Ever Seen and WOOF

Dana Bash Triggered in 3, 2, 1: Ted Cruz Comes Up With Brutally BRILLIANT CNN Marketing Slogan and BAHAHA

============================================================