THIS! Hillsdale College Absolutely ENDS Harvard for Getting High and Mighty About Trump Freezing Funds

Awww, poor Harvard. The Trump administration doesn't think they should allow Jewish students to be terrorized on campus OR that discrimination should be their go-to when accepting students every year, so when the university refused to comply, they froze their money.
$2.2 BILLION DOLLARS.
Why TF is our government giving Harvard billions of our tax dollars in the first place? Don't they have over $53 BILLION in their endowment already?
This is nuts.
And speaking of nuts, Harvard's response to that funding being frozen is hilarious (although they didn't mean it to be funny, clearly):
“No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue.” - President Alan Garber https://t.co/6cQQpcJVTd— Harvard University (@Harvard) April 14, 2025
No government should give any private school money.
There, fixed it for them.
Almost as much as Hillsdale College fixed it for them:
There is another way:— Hillsdale College (@Hillsdale) April 14, 2025
Refuse taxpayer money. https://t.co/qAtohdDE5C
And BOOM.
So much BOOM.
All. The. BOOM.
Feels good to dunk on Harvard for being stupid— 𝕭𝖔𝖜𝖍𝖚𝖓𝖙𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖘 🏒🐙🔴 (@BowhuntressInMI) April 15, 2025
Harvard really set themselves up for a good dunking.
They don’t need it. Look have much the have in endowments and how much they charge. They WANT it, not need it— TeresaGrace (@tepperson0101) April 14, 2025
Hear! Hear!— Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) April 14, 2025
Harvard once they taste your tax dollars: pic.twitter.com/78mAU4216r— Matt Frendewey (@mattfrendewey) April 15, 2025
All while charging students $80,000-$86,000 a YEAR.
Wow.
