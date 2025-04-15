THIS! Hillsdale College Absolutely ENDS Harvard for Getting High and Mighty About Trump Freezing Funds

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on April 15, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Awww, poor Harvard. The Trump administration doesn't think they should allow Jewish students to be terrorized on campus OR that discrimination should be their go-to when accepting students every year, so when the university refused to comply, they froze their money.

$2.2 BILLION DOLLARS.

Why TF is our government giving Harvard billions of our tax dollars in the first place? Don't they have over $53 BILLION in their endowment already?

This is nuts.

And speaking of nuts, Harvard's response to that funding being frozen is hilarious (although they didn't mean it to be funny, clearly):

No government should give any private school money.

There, fixed it for them.

Almost as much as Hillsdale College fixed it for them:

And BOOM.

So much BOOM.

All. The. BOOM.

Harvard really set themselves up for a good dunking.

All while charging students $80,000-$86,000 a YEAR.

Wow.

