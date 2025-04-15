Dude. NO: What Dem Chris Van Hollen Is Doing to Show SOLIDARITY with Deported MS-13 Thug Is Why Dems LOSE

Imagine being dumb enough to think it's a good look to babble about solidarity with a deported MS-13 gang member as an elected official. Oh, sure, we get it, Chris Van Hollen is a Democrat, but someone close to him really should remind him how little he cared about his actual constituent, Rachel Morin, who an illegal alien murdered, and what a horrible look this all is.

But hey, this is the 'hill Democrats want to die on,' so who are we to stop them?

Watch:

🚨NEW: MD Senator Chris Van Hollen has launched a PR effort for a potential trip to El Salvador where he'd lobby for Abrego-Garcia's return to the US —



— and “show solidarity with the family."



"I hope to visit this notorious prison, to see Abrego-Garcia, to let him know that… pic.twitter.com/nGW15muzIj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2025

Post continues:

... his family, and friends are very worried about him, as am I." “If the president gets to shred the Constitution and ignore the Supreme Court in this case, it is a very short path to the president ignoring court orders in other cases." Van Hollen didn’t express even a FRACTION of this outrage about an illegal alien m*rdering Rachel Morin, an actual constituent of his state — but wants to now show “solidarity” with the family of Abrego-Garcia. This is the political hill on which Democrats have chosen to die.

This is who they are.

Democrat Sen. Van Hollen: I did not hear back from the president of El Salvador to meet with him, so I intend to go to El Salvador this week to show solidarity with Abrego Garcia's family because he was abducted. pic.twitter.com/BbgY8COO2g — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 15, 2025

SOLIDARITY.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

You do that, Chris. Knock yourself out in El Salvador. Let us know how that works out for you.

He’s going to comfort an MS-13 thug and campaign for his return.



The modern Left fights harder for criminals than constituents. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 15, 2025

And their constituents are finally starting to figure that out, hence Democrat's abysmal approval rating of 21%

