X User Mr. Star Spangled MAGA's JoJoFromJerz Roast the Single Most SAVAGE Roast We've Ever Seen and WOOF

It's not every day you see a roast like this one from Mr. Star Spangled MAGA. Oh sure, it's X so people go after one another all of the time but it's rare that we see a true ROAST, let alone one this brutal and viral. We can only hope JoJo actually sees it.
Painful.
Brutal.
And yet, spectacular.
Take a gander:
Dear JoJoFromJerz,— Mr. Star Spangled MAGA (@4thOfJuly365) April 14, 2025
For all the shit that you've talked and the people that you have attacked...
You deserve every bit of this.
I'm going to be honest with you Jo...
I had no clue who you were until I joined X back in November.
The vibe that I am getting from you is that…
Roast continues:
The vibe that I am getting from you is that you suffer from unable to shut the fck up disorder.
You talk to yourself don't you? I know it must suck that MTV chose Snooki over you and you never made it on the Jersey Shore. Instead you're all over X pounding out rants like an unhinged soccer mom who had one too many wine coolers and a grudge against the HOA.
You're like a monkey on cocaine Jo.
You probably s**t in your hands and throw it at the TV when you see President Trump's face. You are borderline OBSESSED with him and the MAGA movement.You built your entire "career" off of hating us. Every other post of yours is like you're stuck in a 2016 time loop and you can’t seem to find the exit.
You got the audacity to call everyone else a “shidiot” while you're on X grifting your ass off, begging for cash to “save your house” like some digital panhandler. Maybe if you spent less time whining about MAGA and more time figuring out how to pay your bills, maybe you wouldn’t be such a pathetic charity case.
Every tweet is the same tired old crap—screaming about Trump, billionaires, and “fascist s**t” like you're auditioning for a libtard dating show.
Also...What's up with your X handle? It sounds like a Dr. Seuss character that's addicted to meth. It would be a perfect name for someone 16 years old and on Myspace.
And please for the love of God Jo...Give up that “I’m still here, I’m still loud” horses**t.
You have become a digital hemorrhoid.
Irritating and persistent.
Recommended
Oof.
He continues.
It's damn near impossible to find a comment on your page that's not MAGA absolutely s**tting on you.
Where are your followers? Are they too busy keying Tesla's or shaving their heads and going on sex strike? The clowns that do show up treat you like you're preaching the gospel.
All you're doing is just regurgitating the same tired liberal tweets that all of you so-called DNC influencers get paid for. “YAAAS QUEEN, SLAY!” these brain dead cheerleaders say.
Shut the fck up already! All of you!
If I wanted to hear parroted talking points, I’d turn on CNN! The funniest part about all of this is somehow you believe you're a patriot saving America from President Trump. You’re not a patriot. You’re a drama queen with Wi-Fi.
The only thing you’re saving is a spot on the “most insufferable people on X” list.
And trust me, you’ve got that locked down tighter than your grip on that third glass of chardonnay.
Your attempts at humor are a fcking crime against comedy. You drop some lame-ass zinger and then bask in the retweets like you just invented sarcasm. Nah, Jo.
You’re not funny. You’re a walking cringe factory.
Alright Jo. I'm done with you.
Ouch.
So much ouch.
So deserved.
