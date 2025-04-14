Aim for the Queen You Best Not MISS: Eric Swalwell Tries Dunking on...
NO 'MISTAKE'! Stephen Miller SHREDS Dem/Media Narrative About Deported Gang Member Libs Wa...
VIP
CBS News Explores 'Not Violent' Ancient Child Sacrifice and Earns Planned Parenthood Some...
They Said WHAT About Kash Patel? The NYT Hits All-Time LOW with THIS...
WHOA: WOKE Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Has Some SERIOUS 'Splainin' to Do About...
Gretchen Whitmer's Oval Office Hiding Game Becomes a Meme In the Michigan Governor's...
What Taylor Lorenz Had to Say AFTER Being REKT for Fangirling Over Killer...
Shaq Attacked: Shaquille O'Neal Catches Heat in Miami for Shaking Trump's Hand at...
Shapiro Arson is a Stark Reminder Democrats Must Condemn Violence Against GOP, Not...
Cuomo’s AI Housing Trainwreck: ChatGPT Barfs Nonsense Plan, and He’s Too Clueless to...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
‘I Love You!’ Dem Cory Booker Embraces Transgenderism While Kissing Presidential Hopes Goo...
From Swigs to Swings: Ex-Marketing Exec Who Put a Bud Light in Dylan...
VIP
Sins of the Maher

HA! Trans Activist Claims Science Is on 'HER' Side and Even the MSNBC Host Can't Stop Making Faces (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on April 14, 2025
ImgFlip

Charles Clymer is definitely the perfect spokesman for the trans-movement. Absolutely. Nothing screams nuttier than a squirrel's BM like some obvious man claiming science is on HIS SIDE and that men who think their women belong in women's prisons.

Advertisement

We don't even know where to start with this insanity, so we'll just show you the video so you can point and laugh for yourselves.

Watch:

He also brings up the medical field, which is interesting considering how much money this particular field is making from mentally ill men who think putting on a dress and wearing lipstick somehow makes them women.

Has there ever been a more patriarchal movement than the trans movement?

Yeah, we don't think so either.

Note, we love her face ... she's trying so hard not to let him know how insane she really thinks he is.

Ha.

There ya' go! And he's right; it works perfectly.

Recommended

NO 'MISTAKE'! Stephen Miller SHREDS Dem/Media Narrative About Deported Gang Member Libs Want Back
Doug P.
Advertisement

Good ol' Charles.

Science can't seem to stop throwing up.

Neither can we, science.

============================================================

Related:

They Said WHAT About Kash Patel? The NYT Hits All-Time LOW with THIS Claim About Russiagate FBI Analyst

WHOA: WOKE Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Has Some SERIOUS 'Splainin' to Do About THESE 2021 Campaign Donations

What Taylor Lorenz Had to Say AFTER Being REKT for Fangirling Over Killer Luigi Mangioni Was Even WORSE

Great One™ Mark Levin Goes Off on 'Awful, Lazy, Radical Media' for Their Trump Coverage and It's GLORIOUS

WHOA: Newly Declassified Docs Show FBI KNEW Pulitzer Prize-Winning WaPo Russiagate Story Was FALSE

============================================================

Tags: ACTIVISTS MSNBC TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NO 'MISTAKE'! Stephen Miller SHREDS Dem/Media Narrative About Deported Gang Member Libs Want Back
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
They Said WHAT About Kash Patel? The NYT Hits All-Time LOW with THIS Claim About Russiagate FBI Analyst
Sam J.
What Taylor Lorenz Had to Say AFTER Being REKT for Fangirling Over Killer Luigi Mangioni Was Even WORSE
Sam J.
WHOA: WOKE Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Has Some SERIOUS 'Splainin' to Do About THESE 2021 Campaign Donations
Sam J.
Shaq Attacked: Shaquille O'Neal Catches Heat in Miami for Shaking Trump's Hand at UFC 314
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NO 'MISTAKE'! Stephen Miller SHREDS Dem/Media Narrative About Deported Gang Member Libs Want Back Doug P.
Advertisement