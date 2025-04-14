HA! Trans Activist Claims Science Is on 'HER' Side and Even the MSNBC Host Can't Stop Making Faces (Vid)

Charles Clymer is definitely the perfect spokesman for the trans-movement. Absolutely. Nothing screams nuttier than a squirrel's BM like some obvious man claiming science is on HIS SIDE and that men who think their women belong in women's prisons.
We don't even know where to start with this insanity, so we'll just show you the video so you can point and laugh for yourselves.
Watch:
Transgender activist: "The science is on our side!"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2025
What science?!pic.twitter.com/zY1gx5kfxO
He also brings up the medical field, which is interesting considering how much money this particular field is making from mentally ill men who think putting on a dress and wearing lipstick somehow makes them women.
Has there ever been a more patriarchal movement than the trans movement?
Yeah, we don't think so either.
Note, we love her face ... she's trying so hard not to let him know how insane she really thinks he is.
The scientist pic.twitter.com/KmKPHc74ZB— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 14, 2025
Ha.
Every time they say science replace it with insanity, then it makes sense.— Timothy Cody No DM (@TimothyCod46518) April 14, 2025
There ya' go! And he's right; it works perfectly.
When the delusion becomes reality it’s time for serious mental health care.— BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) April 14, 2025
If this was on radio I'd be wondering why Charlotte has a man's voice. Seeing him on video is the answer.— Idiotsansavant (@therealdbREAL) April 14, 2025
Good ol' Charles.
Science left the room— Texasbitcoiner (@Lil_ole_ladytex) April 14, 2025
Science can't seem to stop throwing up.
Neither can we, science.
