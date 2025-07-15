Elmo Addresses X Account Hack

Poor Elmo. He just can't catch a break these days.
Earlier today the beloved Sesame Street icon made his first in-character X post since Sunday's account hack:
Naturally that wasn't good enough for X (we know, we know, nothing ever is) and the account received some pushback:
We do agree that the situation should have been addressed...the hacked tweets were really, really vile.
Sesame Street Workshop did finally put out a formal statement on Elmo's account:
The post continues:
...or Sesame Street, and no one at the organization was involved.
One X user was clever enough to ask Grok to rephrase the statement in a more Elmo-like way:
That's more like it!
***
