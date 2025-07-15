Elmo Addresses X Account Hack

Poor Elmo. He just can't catch a break these days.

Earlier today the beloved Sesame Street icon made his first in-character X post since Sunday's account hack:

Advertisement

Naturally that wasn't good enough for X (we know, we know, nothing ever is) and the account received some pushback:

We do agree that the situation should have been addressed...the hacked tweets were really, really vile.

Sesame Street Workshop did finally put out a formal statement on Elmo's account:

The post continues:

...or Sesame Street, and no one at the organization was involved.

One X user was clever enough to ask Grok to rephrase the statement in a more Elmo-like way:

That's more like it!

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.