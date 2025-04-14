WHOA: WOKE Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Has Some SERIOUS 'Splainin' to Do About THESE 2021 Campaign Donations

They Said WHAT About Kash Patel? The NYT Hits All-Time LOW with THIS...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on April 14, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

While we are certainly not experts on running a campaign or campaign finance, even we can see where donations to a political campaign from a Chinese Intelligence agency might be a super red flag.

Yes, pun intended.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (who has on more than one occasion said she would not allow illegals to be removed from her city) has some 'splainin' to do. 

From the Daily Caller:

Gary Yu, the founder of Boston International Media Consulting, helped raise over $300,000 for Wu with the help of a Chinese civic association he leads. However, Yu — whose Chinese name is Yu Guoliang — is listed as an official by an agency of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence and intelligence service called the United Front Work Department (UFWD), and also operates as a recruiter for the Chinese government, according to reports from the CCP, Chinese state media and civic associations led by Yu.

“The Communist Party’s UFWD never rests,” author and China expert Gordon Chang told the DCNF. “There is no ethnic Chinese official in America who is not targeted. It’s time for law enforcement to investigate the CCP’s ties to Gary Yu and Yu’s ties to Mayor Michelle Wu.”

It's past time for them to investigate.

Just sayin'.

Oh my, indeed.

It's Boston we're talking about, and we're not exactly holding our breath for any sort of accountability.

Certainly starting to feel that way.

Thinking it's probably not, which is why they're calling for an investigation, but ... we shall see.

