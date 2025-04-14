WHOA: WOKE Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Has Some SERIOUS 'Splainin' to Do About THESE 2021 Campaign Donations

While we are certainly not experts on running a campaign or campaign finance, even we can see where donations to a political campaign from a Chinese Intelligence agency might be a super red flag.

Yes, pun intended.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (who has on more than one occasion said she would not allow illegals to be removed from her city) has some 'splainin' to do.

🚨SCOOP🚨 Boston Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu’s 2021 campaign received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a fundraiser who is listed by a Chinese intelligence agency as an official, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation discovered. pic.twitter.com/9M8UdA1KQk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 14, 2025

From the Daily Caller:

Gary Yu, the founder of Boston International Media Consulting, helped raise over $300,000 for Wu with the help of a Chinese civic association he leads. However, Yu — whose Chinese name is Yu Guoliang — is listed as an official by an agency of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence and intelligence service called the United Front Work Department (UFWD), and also operates as a recruiter for the Chinese government, according to reports from the CCP, Chinese state media and civic associations led by Yu. “The Communist Party’s UFWD never rests,” author and China expert Gordon Chang told the DCNF. “There is no ethnic Chinese official in America who is not targeted. It’s time for law enforcement to investigate the CCP’s ties to Gary Yu and Yu’s ties to Mayor Michelle Wu.”

It's past time for them to investigate.

Just sayin'.

Not shocked at all. Politics and foreign influence go hand in hand these days especially when talking about the Democratic Party — Andrew Alvarez (@theOGalv) April 14, 2025

Oh my... — Dave Welch (@DaveEWelch) April 14, 2025

Oh my, indeed.

Remove her from office — Mike R (@MikeR563876) April 14, 2025

It's Boston we're talking about, and we're not exactly holding our breath for any sort of accountability.

China has infiltrated our nation on so many levels. — Sovereign Minds (@SovereignMindsX) April 14, 2025

Certainly starting to feel that way.

How is that even legal? — SouthlandUSA (@Southeast1974) April 14, 2025

Thinking it's probably not, which is why they're calling for an investigation, but ... we shall see.

