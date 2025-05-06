Arrest Them ALL: Leftist Protesters Try to Block Bus Full of Illegal Immigrants, Hurl Insults at ICE

It looks like President Trump might have to reopen Alcatraz to detain all the Leftists who think it's okay to obstruct ICE.

In Nashville today, Leftists swarmed an ICE bus full of illegals, attempting to block their transport and they hurled insults at the ICE agents.

WATCH:

A mob of pro-illegal aliens protestors in Nashville swarmed a bus transporting illegals and hurled insults at ICE agents.



Arrest all of them for interfering with ICE operations.pic.twitter.com/79L7B5FmOQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 6, 2025

Every single person should be arrested.

Any idea why they weren't at work? — ThnkSlpRpt (@ThnkSlpRpt) May 6, 2025

Soros bucks, we wager.

Unbelievable. Protesters obstructing ICE operations are undermining our laws and border security. They should be arrested for interfering with federal agents doing their job to keep our communities safe. — Keaton Hobby (@keaton_hob61186) May 6, 2025

A better punishment would be to house these illegals with these protesters.

See how well that goes over.

This is the result of not arresting people who break the law. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 6, 2025

YUP.

Alcatraz and El Salvador are gonna be full soon. — Killuminati_A.I. (@aiApotheosis) May 6, 2025

Oh well.

Get out and start handcuffing these people and throw them on the bus with these guys. — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) May 6, 2025

The second these people start seeing cuffs, this stops.

Why do these people take this so personally? They likely do not know any of their names, know not a single thing about them, yet want to defend their crimes. https://t.co/v09xz4dZSe — D Reed 🇺🇸 (@G8TR1994) May 6, 2025

Because they're all infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

This writer is telling you: Trump could announce a cure for cancer, and they would give themselves cancer to stick it to Trump.

Yes arrest them all and throw the boo at them with every possible charge that can be brought and then lock them away https://t.co/64Xv5yg8v6 — Eastlynne Stevens (@IAMForeverThine) May 6, 2025

The people who are encouraging (and likely paying) these protesters won't face consequences. Show these foot soldiers that they, however, will.

They forgot to waive goodbye. https://t.co/h4UnRpvdee — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 6, 2025

Like the tolerant Leftists in Martha's Vineyard, who couldn't deport the illegal immigrants fast enough.

Why can’t we counter protest and just do a royal rumble type thing and just get it over with? https://t.co/uw7iVbqQEC — Just Jen R𝕏 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) May 6, 2025

Heh.

