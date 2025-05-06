That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! CO USPS Worker Admits She STOLE...
Arrest Them ALL: Leftist Protesters Try to Block Bus Full of Illegal Immigrants, Hurl Insults at ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 06, 2025
ImgFlip

It looks like President Trump might have to reopen Alcatraz to detain all the Leftists who think it's okay to obstruct ICE.

In Nashville today, Leftists swarmed an ICE bus full of illegals, attempting to block their transport and they hurled insults at the ICE agents.

WATCH:

Every single person should be arrested.

Soros bucks, we wager.

A better punishment would be to house these illegals with these protesters.

See how well that goes over.

YUP.

Oh well.

The second these people start seeing cuffs, this stops.

Because they're all infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

This writer is telling you: Trump could announce a cure for cancer, and they would give themselves cancer to stick it to Trump.

The people who are encouraging (and likely paying) these protesters won't face consequences. Show these foot soldiers that they, however, will.

Like the tolerant Leftists in Martha's Vineyard, who couldn't deport the illegal immigrants fast enough.

Heh.

