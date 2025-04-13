Great One™ Mark Levin Goes Off on 'Awful, Lazy, Radical Media' for Their Trump Coverage and It's GLORIOUS

Any day Mark Levin, aka The Great One™, goes after them media is a good day. And of course, he's spot on when it comes to the awful, lazy, and racial mainstream media we see today. All they have to do is not be activists for the left and maybe their entire industry wouldn't be flailing.

But we know, asking activists not to be activists isn't really fair ...

Ahem.

You folks in the media are so awful, lazy, and radical.



The Trump administration is trying to get its hands around a truly massive bureaucracy that has never been comprehensively and thoroughly investigated for fraud, waste, and abuse. Hundreds of departments and agencies,… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 12, 2025

Post continues:

... thousands of offices and divisions throughout the country, millions of employees, contractors, grantees, etc. And the media sit on their fat collective asses, looking for mistakes here and there, and highlight them for the purpose of undermining the entire effort. You're a shameless disgrace.

Yes, yes they are.

Our favorite part? When he talks about how they sit on their fat, collective a**es.

This was truly one of the most deceptive headlines yet. These 6000 SS "recipients" were people who do not exist! These numbers belong to people who are ACTUALLY deceased. Therefore, they were removed from "payroll". The gaslighting is gross. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Amber Drill (@AmberDrill) April 12, 2025

Oh yeah, this headline was what finally set Levin off.

They're just so obviously and blatantly dishonest.

They have sold out. A long time ago now, the left took over the media and slowly it’s become little more than a propaganda mill for the DNC. — Inquiring Minds (@TiffaniMarie483) April 12, 2025

In other words, they are the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party.

And we all know it.

