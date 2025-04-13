Ultimate Fighting President? Trump Pummels Sleepy Joe Biden During 2 AM Interview
VIP
Karoline Leavitt Praises Bill Maher for Being HONEST About Trump and Lefties Just...
WHOA: Newly Declassified Docs Show FBI KNEW Pulitzer Prize-Winning WaPo Russiagate Story W...
Womp WOMP: Salena Zito Uses MATH to SCHOOL Victor Shi on Why Bernie's...
'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and...
HA! Maze NEEDLING Bernie Sanders After He Flipped OUT Over His Oligarchy Montage...
'Totally SCREWED': Catherine Herridge Spills Some TEA with Heavily-Redacted Russia Texts f...
Video Killed the Radical Star: Bernie Sanders Mad Elon Musk Made ‘Oligarchy’ Clips...
The King and Cry: Elizabeth Warren Runs To Jim Acosta’s Podcast to Push...
‘Rocky’ Revelation: Bill Maher’s White House Dinner KO’s Legacy Media’s False Image of...
VIP
The Chinese Think All Americans Are Fat and Bald, Apparently
Starbucks Employees Nationwide Stop Working (Briefly) After ICE Took Two of Their Union...
VIP
He's BAAAAAACK! John Fugelsang Returns to Try Lecturing Me on Christianity and Hate...
Rep. Claims Homeland Security Showed Up at Elementary Schools and Lied to Get...

Great One™ Mark Levin Goes Off on 'Awful, Lazy, Radical Media' for Their Trump Coverage and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on April 13, 2025
Gif

Any day Mark Levin, aka The Great One™, goes after them media is a good day. And of course, he's spot on when it comes to the awful, lazy, and racial mainstream media we see today. All they have to do is not be activists for the left and maybe their entire industry wouldn't be flailing.

Advertisement

But we know, asking activists not to be activists isn't really fair ...

Ahem.

Post continues:

... thousands of offices and divisions throughout the country, millions of employees, contractors, grantees, etc.  And the media sit on their fat collective asses, looking for mistakes here and there, and highlight them for the purpose of undermining the entire effort. You're a shameless disgrace.

Yes, yes they are. 

Our favorite part? When he talks about how they sit on their fat, collective a**es.

Oh yeah, this headline was what finally set Levin off.

They're just so obviously and blatantly dishonest.

Recommended

'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and WOW That's a LOTTA Dirty Money
Sam J.
Advertisement

In other words, they are the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party.

And we all know it.

============================================================

Related:

WHOA: Newly Declassified Docs Show FBI KNEW Pulitzer Prize-Winning WaPo Russiagate Story Was FALSE

Womp WOMP: Salena Zito Uses MATH to SCHOOL Victor Shi on Why Bernie's LA Rally Is Actually Meaningless

'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and WOW That's a LOTTA Dirty Money

HA! Maze NEEDLING Bernie Sanders After He Flipped OUT Over His Oligarchy Montage Is Brutal PERFECTION

'Totally SCREWED': Catherine Herridge Spills Some TEA with Heavily-Redacted Russia Texts from James Comey

============================================================

Tags: MARK LEVIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and WOW That's a LOTTA Dirty Money
Sam J.
WHOA: Newly Declassified Docs Show FBI KNEW Pulitzer Prize-Winning WaPo Russiagate Story Was FALSE
Sam J.
'Totally SCREWED': Catherine Herridge Spills Some TEA with Heavily-Redacted Russia Texts from James Comey
Sam J.
Ultimate Fighting President? Trump Pummels Sleepy Joe Biden During 2 AM Interview
FuzzyChimp
Womp WOMP: Salena Zito Uses MATH to SCHOOL Victor Shi on Why Bernie's LA Rally Is Actually Meaningless
Sam J.
HA! Maze NEEDLING Bernie Sanders After He Flipped OUT Over His Oligarchy Montage Is Brutal PERFECTION
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and WOW That's a LOTTA Dirty Money Sam J.
Advertisement