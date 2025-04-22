Massive Eyeroll as Axios Whines Over Mahmoud Khalil Missing Baby’s Birth—Tough Luck, Don't...
Minnesota 'Justice' Is a Farce: State Employee Who Vandalized Teslas Won't Face Criminal Charges

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 22, 2025
imgflip

A couple of days ago, we told you about Minnesota state employee Dylan Bryan Adams, who vandalized several Teslas and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

Yesterday, in news that will surprise no one, the City Attorney of Hennepin County declined to press charges.

'Rules for thee, but not for me' is the motto of the Democratic party

Yep.

Violence and destruction done to further Democratic causes is always acceptable to them.

A state employee and a Democrat.

Definitely more equal than others.

That's what happened with a pro-life dad. State declined to press charges so the feds stepped in, conducted an armed raid on his home, and threatened him with years in prison and hundreds of thousands in fines.

Make the Left play by their own rules.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

And to get outraged over deportations, frankly.

They have their priorities.

Sure seems it is.

It's going great.

Not.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.


