Minnesota 'Justice' Is a Farce: State Employee Who Vandalized Teslas Won't Face Criminal Charges

A couple of days ago, we told you about Minnesota state employee Dylan Bryan Adams, who vandalized several Teslas and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

Yesterday, in news that will surprise no one, the City Attorney of Hennepin County declined to press charges.

🚨 BREAKING: Soros-backed Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says Dylan Bryan Adams will NOT be charged after allegedly causing $20,000 in damages vandalizing Teslas in Minneapolis.



Absolutely infuriating. pic.twitter.com/3Z4EIKeKZr — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 22, 2025

'Rules for thee, but not for me' is the motto of the Democratic party

➡️ Left-wing groups and George Soros get soft on crime attorneys into office

➡️ Left-wing groups fuel anti-Tesla attacks and embolden would-be criminals

➡️ The same left-wing attorney refuses to prosecute the attackshttps://t.co/zM59O8f3xJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2025

Yep.

These people belong to a cruel ideology. They validate domestic terrorists. They want to see others get hurt. Our spin is their substance.@GovTimWalz will never, ever condemn the violence or destruction. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 22, 2025

Violence and destruction done to further Democratic causes is always acceptable to them.

State employee.



Some animals are more equal than others. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) April 22, 2025

A state employee and a Democrat.

Definitely more equal than others.

Hopefully the feds get involved. This is ridiculous. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 22, 2025

That's what happened with a pro-life dad. State declined to press charges so the feds stepped in, conducted an armed raid on his home, and threatened him with years in prison and hundreds of thousands in fines.

Make the Left play by their own rules.

So strange, when I had been reliably informed by @RepDanGoldman and other Dems that "no one is above the law." 🤔 https://t.co/Ipn8IEtdv0 — Sister Toldjah 💙 (@sistertoldjah) April 22, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Things like this diminish ability to get outraged about J6 every time https://t.co/yjKepbqHeR — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 22, 2025

And to get outraged over deportations, frankly.

Do this to an abortion clinic and people like Mary lock you away. Unequal, politicized justice. https://t.co/XgQ5qo4yJ7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 22, 2025

They have their priorities.

Anarcho-Tyranny



The Rule of Law is already dead. https://t.co/bj6X8oUP8X — EscapeVelocity (@EscapeVelo) April 22, 2025

Sure seems it is.

Let’s check in on the rule of law that applies equally to everyone https://t.co/e5KYOb4d7j — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) April 22, 2025

It's going great.

Not.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.



