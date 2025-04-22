Minnesota 'Justice' Is a Farce: State Employee Who Vandalized Teslas Won't Face Criminal Charges

A couple of days ago, we told you about Minnesota state employee Dylan Bryan Adams, who vandalized several Teslas and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages.
Yesterday, in news that will surprise no one, the City Attorney of Hennepin County declined to press charges.
🚨 BREAKING: Soros-backed Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says Dylan Bryan Adams will NOT be charged after allegedly causing $20,000 in damages vandalizing Teslas in Minneapolis.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 22, 2025
Absolutely infuriating. pic.twitter.com/3Z4EIKeKZr
'Rules for thee, but not for me' is the motto of the Democratic party
➡️ Left-wing groups and George Soros get soft on crime attorneys into office— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2025
➡️ Left-wing groups fuel anti-Tesla attacks and embolden would-be criminals
➡️ The same left-wing attorney refuses to prosecute the attackshttps://t.co/zM59O8f3xJ
Yep.
These people belong to a cruel ideology. They validate domestic terrorists. They want to see others get hurt. Our spin is their substance.@GovTimWalz will never, ever condemn the violence or destruction.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 22, 2025
Violence and destruction done to further Democratic causes is always acceptable to them.
State employee.— Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) April 22, 2025
Some animals are more equal than others.
A state employee and a Democrat.
Definitely more equal than others.
Hopefully the feds get involved. This is ridiculous.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 22, 2025
Recommended
That's what happened with a pro-life dad. State declined to press charges so the feds stepped in, conducted an armed raid on his home, and threatened him with years in prison and hundreds of thousands in fines.
Make the Left play by their own rules.
So strange, when I had been reliably informed by @RepDanGoldman and other Dems that "no one is above the law." 🤔 https://t.co/Ipn8IEtdv0— Sister Toldjah 💙 (@sistertoldjah) April 22, 2025
It's (D)ifferent when they do it.
Things like this diminish ability to get outraged about J6 every time https://t.co/yjKepbqHeR— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 22, 2025
And to get outraged over deportations, frankly.
Do this to an abortion clinic and people like Mary lock you away. Unequal, politicized justice. https://t.co/XgQ5qo4yJ7— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 22, 2025
They have their priorities.
Anarcho-Tyranny— EscapeVelocity (@EscapeVelo) April 22, 2025
The Rule of Law is already dead. https://t.co/bj6X8oUP8X
Sure seems it is.
Let’s check in on the rule of law that applies equally to everyone https://t.co/e5KYOb4d7j— James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) April 22, 2025
It's going great.
Not.
