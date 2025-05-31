Abandoned by Biden: Astronauts' Harrowing Nine-Month Fight for Survival and Fear They'd Ne...
Preemptively Autopen Pardoned Dem Rep. Raskin Wants Probe Into Legitimacy of Trump's Pardo...
Jake Tapper's Eerie Mute Mode After Befuddled Biden Brags He Could Whup Him
Dave Weigel Denies Democrats’ 2028 Doom: Mask Zealots and Ethnic Cleansing Hysteria
Where's the Meat, Potato? Brian Stelter Demands Elon Musk Respond to Anonymous Sources
Mayor of Minneapolis Explains How Progressive 'Good Governance' Deals With a Crime Problem
Actions Meet Consequence: MIT Class President Banned from Commencement After Pro-Hamas Spe...
Wait ... WHAT? USSS Whistleblower Tells Josh Hawley Biden Used to Get Lost...
Jake Tapper Suspects Biden's Mental Decline Might Be Why the Border Wasn't Secure
VIP
After Biden Left the Border Open for 4 Years These Dems Just NOW...
This Week on Capitol Hill - Congress Back to Work Edition - 5-31-25
CNN Host Wanted a 'Good Faith Discussion' and Stephen Miller Pointed Out Why...
Jennings: No Studies Needed to Determine if Males Who Pretend to Be Females...
Let’s TACO ‘Bout the Cringey Trump ‘Chicken’ Memes that the Untalented Left Have...

Sheriff Grady Judd Explains Shooting Suspect 68 Times: 'I Guess We Ran Out of Bullets'

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on May 31, 2025
Twitter

We're making it official: Polk County's Sheriff Grady Judd is America's sheriff. This is the individual who, in 2020, used photographs as visual aids to train the press on how to distinguish between a peaceful protest and a riot or looting. In 2022, in the wake of Hurricane Ian, he encouraged victims of the storm to shoot looters until they look "like grated cheese." Florida is a law-and-order state, and Judd and Gov. Ron DeSantis are on the same page.

Advertisement

DeSantis recently had Judd as a guest, and the conversation turned to the controversial shooting of a man 68 times. Grady had no apologies.

Based.

Here's the full video; the relevant part starts around 6:58:

Nationwide.

It's true. In any other state, the law enforcement officers would be ostracized and punished.

Recommended

Actions Meet Consequence: MIT Class President Banned from Commencement After Pro-Hamas Speech
Eric V.
Advertisement

Agreed. If only there were more of him.

***

Tags: FLORIDA POLICE SHOOTING RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Actions Meet Consequence: MIT Class President Banned from Commencement After Pro-Hamas Speech
Eric V.
Where's the Meat, Potato? Brian Stelter Demands Elon Musk Respond to Anonymous Sources
Grateful Calvin
Abandoned by Biden: Astronauts' Harrowing Nine-Month Fight for Survival and Fear They'd Never Be Rescued
justmindy
Jake Tapper's Eerie Mute Mode After Befuddled Biden Brags He Could Whup Him
justmindy
Preemptively Autopen Pardoned Dem Rep. Raskin Wants Probe Into Legitimacy of Trump's Pardons
Doug P.
Dave Weigel Denies Democrats’ 2028 Doom: Mask Zealots and Ethnic Cleansing Hysteria
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Actions Meet Consequence: MIT Class President Banned from Commencement After Pro-Hamas Speech Eric V.
Advertisement