Sheriff Grady Judd Explains Shooting Suspect 68 Times: 'I Guess We Ran Out of Bullets'

We're making it official: Polk County's Sheriff Grady Judd is America's sheriff. This is the individual who, in 2020, used photographs as visual aids to train the press on how to distinguish between a peaceful protest and a riot or looting. In 2022, in the wake of Hurricane Ian, he encouraged victims of the storm to shoot looters until they look "like grated cheese." Florida is a law-and-order state, and Judd and Gov. Ron DeSantis are on the same page.

DeSantis recently had Judd as a guest, and the conversation turned to the controversial shooting of a man 68 times. Grady had no apologies.

"And we shot him, we shot him a lot. We shot him so much, you could read the New York times newspaper through him." 😂



Sheriff Grady Judd pic.twitter.com/xuaMerpN4f — Clinton (@614clinton) May 30, 2025

Based.

Here's the full video; the relevant part starts around 6:58:

I pulled a Grady Judd and used visuals for this one.



W/ @PolkCoSheriff Grady Judd. pic.twitter.com/1m1zwRB8W6 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 28, 2025

Nationwide.

In California that type of brutal honesty would get the Chief and his officers thrown in prison. The perpetrator would have an elementary school named after him and his family would get millions in taxpayer dollars even though they’d not spoken him in years. — Uncle EarlJ (@UncleEarlJ) May 31, 2025

It's true. In any other state, the law enforcement officers would be ostracized and punished.

Agreed. If only there were more of him.

