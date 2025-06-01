‘Tampon Tim’ Tantrum: Walz Incites Democrats to be Meaner and to Bully ‘Dictator’ Trump

Democrat Governor Tim Walz is as scary as the Pillsbury Doughboy. But his pudgy softness isn’t stopping him from inciting violence against President Donald Trump. On Saturday, he spoke to the South Carolina Democratic Party. He encouraged those in attendance to be meaner and to bully Trump.

Advertisement

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Tampon @Tim_Walz - trying to look tough - calls on Democrats to "ferociously push back" and "bully the sh*t out of" President Trump. pic.twitter.com/t3ZMgbqOVg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2025

Because they’ve been so nice up to this point. 🙄 — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) June 1, 2025

Beta, soy boy Walz tells Democrats they need to act like mean girls. — Chuck Darrell (@ChdarrellChuck) May 31, 2025

Now democratic leaders are encouraging bullying!? — Grayboy (@Grayboy_j) June 1, 2025

Yes, because the American people have rejected them and their policies.

Commenters say Tim Walz knows about bullying because he’s been an enormous one as Minnesota’s governor.

Minnesotans know Tyrant Tim's bullying:

-snitch line

-prosecuted business owners

-forced masks and shots

-forced kids to wear masks playing sports regardless of resulting health problems

-will remove kids and prosecute parents who don't enable mutilation if kids want it — Janet (@JanetG988) May 31, 2025

Bullying for democrats is second nature. Attack Christian family gatherings in Seattle, allow men to dominate in women's sports, key Teslas, swat conservatives and call conservative minorities Uncle Tom. Nothing new. — Ryan (@Ryanwsprague) June 1, 2025

He really shouldn’t incite violence — The Heart Speaks (@SGabardi1111) June 1, 2025

We’ve seen the effects of Democrats’ bullying. We can only assume Walz wants violence against Trump and his supporters to increase.

The question is, how far does Walz want this to go?

Oh noes. Whatever will the man who was shot at, investigated, impeached, arrested, raided, convicted, lied about, do when Democrats are MEAN to him??? — D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) June 1, 2025

Like meaner than trying to throw him in prison for nonsensical charges and attempting to assassinate him? Holy cow Tim Walz is not playing around this weekend. — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) June 1, 2025

There’s not enough domestic terrorism for tampon Tim — 🇺🇸DunkNastee (@DunkNastee) May 31, 2025

Democrats are mean, plus they are already violent bullies. Listening to Walz, one can rightfully assume he wants more public clashes in addition to more violence against Trump, Republicans, and MAGA.