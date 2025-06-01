‘Tampon Tim’ Tantrum: Walz Incites Democrats to be Meaner and to Bully ‘Dictator’ Trump

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:59 AM on June 01, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Democrat Governor Tim Walz is as scary as the Pillsbury Doughboy. But his pudgy softness isn’t stopping him from inciting violence against President Donald Trump. On Saturday, he spoke to the South Carolina Democratic Party. He encouraged those in attendance to be meaner and to bully Trump.

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Yes, because the American people have rejected them and their policies.

Commenters say Tim Walz knows about bullying because he’s been an enormous one as Minnesota’s governor.

We’ve seen the effects of Democrats’ bullying. We can only assume Walz wants violence against Trump and his supporters to increase.

The question is, how far does Walz want this to go?

Democrats are mean, plus they are already violent bullies. Listening to Walz, one can rightfully assume he wants more public clashes in addition to more violence against Trump, Republicans, and MAGA.

Tags: BULLYING DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP GOVERNOR MINNESOTA VIOLENT RHETORIC

