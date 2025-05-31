WATCH: Jasmine Crockett Says Biden's Cognitive Decline Was a False Narrative
Woman Suing Seven Oil and Gas Companies for Her Mother’s Death

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 31, 2025
AngieArtist

Here's a stunning example of a frivolous lawsuit that the New York Times decided to only partially cover. A woman is suing seven oil and gas companies for her mother's death, because of climate change or something.

It's probably going to be the first case thrown out of court.

It's a frivolous story, and it's embarrassing that the New York Times published it.

The Daily Wire notes that the Times left out some details about the woman who supposedly died in a heat wave caused by global warming, caused by fossil fuel companies.

Hank Berrien reports:

The lawsuit brought by Misti Leon after the death of her mother, Juliana Leon, accuses oil companies of causing Juliana’s death in 2021 because of their contribution to climate change. Juliana, 65, died in her car on June 28, 2021, from hyperthermia. The lawsuit names Exxon, British Petroleum, Chevron, Shell, Conoco, and Phillips 66 oil companies, as well as the Olympic Pipe Company, because of their contribution to climate change.

Yet the Times never mentions some salient points regarding Leon’s death, even though they’re included in the lawsuit.

One: Two weeks before her death, doctors performed bariatric surgery on her; she had been on a liquid diet ever since. Two: The day of her death, she was returning from a doctor’s appointment where they told her she could resume eating solid foods. The Times never mentions that the car’s air conditioning broke, prompting Leon to roll down the windows and pull over to the side of the road. Three: Weather forecasts said the heat would be intense that day.

That seems relevant to the story.

The post continues:

… does her daughter blame for the death, and file a lawsuit against with the help of certain activists?

Oil companies.

Under the lawsuit theory, those companies caused a heatwave and thus caused her death. makes perfect sense.

It won't happen, but what if she won and sued all of the gas companies out of existence in Washington State? Her mother was complicit in driving a gasoline-powered car 100 miles each way.

***

