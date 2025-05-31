White House Sopranos? Preemptively Pardoned Dem Jamie Raskin Says Trump Admin is a...
VIP
Idea of Jake Tapper’s Book Came to Him When He Realized Kamala Harris...
Writer's Politico’s Piece on 'DUI Hire' Pete Hegseth Has People ’Weeping and ‘Wailing’
Cory Booker Does Hand Gesture Described in the Past by ‘Journalists’ and Democrats...
Woman Suing Seven Oil and Gas Companies for Her Mother’s Death
WATCH: Jasmine Crockett Says Biden's Cognitive Decline Was a False Narrative
San Diego Councilman Calls ICE Terrorists, Urges Public to ‘Fight Back’
Blowhard Troll Says Lawyer Julie Hamill Should Be DISBARRED for 'Misgendering' and 'Transp...
VIP
Bono's Music: Great for Road Trips, But Please Spare Us the Political Preening
WaPo Columnist Asks Jake Tapper If He Would Have Gotten to the Story...
Prayers up for DJ Daniel As He Faces Grim News
The Body Count Increases! Bono Tells Joe Rogan 300K People Have Died Thanks...
Supercut Shows Media Claiming Trump Had Early Onset Dementia, Heart Disease
Chuck Todd Insists the Democrat Party, Not the Media, Is to Blame for...

Jasmine Crockett Is Too Proud to Realize Republicans Like Her Because She’s Wrecking the Dem Party

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:55 PM on May 31, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett, in a moment of no self-awareness, bragged that Republicans are telling her they like her personally and admire her energy. She’s self-centered and naive, which is always a dangerous combination. She’s misreading what Republicans are doing by offering her praise and encouragement.

Advertisement

Here’s Crockett. (WATCH)

Crockett doesn’t realize Republicans are feeding her ego for their ends.

Commenters see that Republicans want her to destroy the Democrat Party.


That is exactly what is happening

— dakota daniels (@dakotadani22183) May 31, 2025

Even if told what Republicans are doing, her ego wouldn’t allow her to accept it.

Recommended

Writer's Politico’s Piece on 'DUI Hire' Pete Hegseth Has People ’Weeping and ‘Wailing’
Brett T.
Advertisement

Commenters note that Acosta also thinks that people can’t help but notice how ‘great’ he is as well. Both he and Crockett are just that awesome, and people can’t help but acknowledge it!

Acosta has gone from CNN to doing a Substack show in his home. In his mind, he still thinks he’s the king of all media. Crockett and Acosta are too proud and stupid to realize the world doesn’t revolve around them.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRAT JIM ACOSTA PRIDE REPUBLICANS JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Writer's Politico’s Piece on 'DUI Hire' Pete Hegseth Has People ’Weeping and ‘Wailing’
Brett T.
Cory Booker Does Hand Gesture Described in the Past by ‘Journalists’ and Democrats as a ‘Nazi Salute’
Warren Squire
Sheriff Grady Judd Explains Shooting Suspect 68 Times: 'I Guess We Ran Out of Bullets'
Brett T.
Woman Suing Seven Oil and Gas Companies for Her Mother’s Death
Brett T.
White House Sopranos? Preemptively Pardoned Dem Jamie Raskin Says Trump Admin is a ‘Gangster State’
Warren Squire
Actions Meet Consequence: MIT Class President Banned from Commencement After Pro-Hamas Speech
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Writer's Politico’s Piece on 'DUI Hire' Pete Hegseth Has People ’Weeping and ‘Wailing’ Brett T.
Advertisement