Jasmine Crockett Is Too Proud to Realize Republicans Like Her Because She’s Wrecking the Dem Party

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett, in a moment of no self-awareness, bragged that Republicans are telling her they like her personally and admire her energy. She’s self-centered and naive, which is always a dangerous combination. She’s misreading what Republicans are doing by offering her praise and encouragement.

Here’s Crockett. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett: Numerous Republicans have approached me to let me know how much they really like me…and that's scary for Republicans. pic.twitter.com/Os5hde3HZj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2025

Not for the reason she thinks.🤣 — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) May 31, 2025

Is she not bright enough to actually figure out why Republicans like her 🤣🤡 — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) May 31, 2025

Crockett doesn’t realize Republicans are feeding her ego for their ends.

Commenters see that Republicans want her to destroy the Democrat Party.

OMG.



Republicans are encouraging Jasmine Crockett, to her face, to seek leadership in the Dem. party in order to burn it down, and she thinks they're serious compliments 😭 pic.twitter.com/o5nl3z4sbm — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) May 31, 2025

Republicans: You’re doing a great job!



Crockett: They really do love me.



Republicans: LOL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2025



That is exactly what is happening — dakota daniels (@dakotadani22183) May 31, 2025

Sshhh...you're going to spoil it — JP (@J_P1776) May 31, 2025

Even if told what Republicans are doing, her ego wouldn’t allow her to accept it.

Commenters note that Acosta also thinks that people can’t help but notice how ‘great’ he is as well. Both he and Crockett are just that awesome, and people can’t help but acknowledge it!

Neither is this guy pic.twitter.com/rdGrAXdYRk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2025

Oh how right you are. pic.twitter.com/vPhh571QAp — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) May 31, 2025

Acosta has gone from CNN to doing a Substack show in his home. In his mind, he still thinks he’s the king of all media. Crockett and Acosta are too proud and stupid to realize the world doesn’t revolve around them.