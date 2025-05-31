Writer's Politico’s Piece on 'DUI Hire' Pete Hegseth Has People ’Weeping and ‘Wailing’
VIP
Cory Booker Does Hand Gesture Described in the Past by ‘Journalists’ and Democrats as a ‘Nazi Salute’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:20 PM on May 31, 2025
meme

Senator Cory Booker capped off a speech at the California Democratic Party Convention with a hand motion that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have described in the past as a ‘Nazi salute.’ We expect ‘news’ networks, being non-partisan and entirely unbiased, to give this ‘Sieg Heil’ salute the exact amount of time and outrage they did to the same gesture Elon Musk made during an Inauguration Day celebration in January. We jest, of course.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Here’s the Musk video for comparison. (WATCH)

Booker's seemingly sudden embrace of Nazi imagery (as described by his fellow Democrats) comes as no surprise to commenters.

Writer's Politico’s Piece on 'DUI Hire' Pete Hegseth Has People ’Weeping and ‘Wailing’
Brett T.
Booker has a new book coming out. Surely Democrats will activate their leftist cells to carve swastikas into the book covers and burn down the bookstores daring to sell his 'hate-filled' tomes.

Posters say Booker realized he was revealing too much about himself and tried to recover.

Too late, Cory!

Now for some sarcasm followed by a little reality.

Correct. Legacy media ignoring Booker’s salute after its full frontal assault on Elon Musk for the same thing will further illustrate their bias. They'll shift from 'Nazi' to 'not see' because when one of their own does it it's (D)ifferent.

