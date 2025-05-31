Cory Booker Does Hand Gesture Described in the Past by ‘Journalists’ and Democrats as a ‘Nazi Salute’

Senator Cory Booker capped off a speech at the California Democratic Party Convention with a hand motion that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have described in the past as a ‘Nazi salute.’ We expect ‘news’ networks, being non-partisan and entirely unbiased, to give this ‘Sieg Heil’ salute the exact amount of time and outrage they did to the same gesture Elon Musk made during an Inauguration Day celebration in January. We jest, of course.

Advertisement

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

NEW: Democrat Senator Cory Booker appears to do a “Nazi” salute in front of a large crowd of Democrats.



I’m looking forward to the wall to wall coverage from the “honest” and totally not biased media. pic.twitter.com/6oHjYlKxEl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 31, 2025

Here’s the Musk video for comparison. (WATCH)

But Elon is the Nazi right? Nice job Cory Booker for showing us who you really are. That’s how we do this right? pic.twitter.com/gDIpRXeeC2 — David Fischer (@DavidFischer_71) June 1, 2025

Booker's seemingly sudden embrace of Nazi imagery (as described by his fellow Democrats) comes as no surprise to commenters.

He knew what he was doing, clearly this is dog whistle. — Deeps (@IBringTheDeeps) May 31, 2025

If this is not a Nazi salute, than I don’t know what is one! — Lara 🇺🇸 #WomenForTrump (@Lara_maga47) May 31, 2025

I’m literally shaking 😱 — delh (@_delh_) May 31, 2025

Pretty sure per the libs Rules this means Booker is a Nazi? — Johnny Wishbone (@JWishbon3) May 31, 2025

I've reliably been told this gesture is a greenlight to flip off, key, commit arson, etc. on every piece of property associated with the person doing the gesture. So per what I've been told that now applies to Cory. — Bruce (@Bruce000999) May 31, 2025

I cant believe how he is allowed to be a Nazi in today's America. — gwalt (@gwalt17) May 31, 2025

Booker has a new book coming out. Surely Democrats will activate their leftist cells to carve swastikas into the book covers and burn down the bookstores daring to sell his 'hate-filled' tomes.

Posters say Booker realized he was revealing too much about himself and tried to recover.

He realized it and tried to recover by doing it with both hands. Watching his democrat colleagues run cover will be so soooo funny. — Tanner Eleven Inches (@Samuel16167931) May 31, 2025

Hilarious. After he did it he realized what he did. 😂🤣😂🤣 — Patriot Seekin - Truth (@PatriotSeekin) June 1, 2025

Too late, Cory!

Now for some sarcasm followed by a little reality.

Advertisement

Legacy media has already cancelled all of their other programming and will only be running with this.



That’s how seriously they’re taking it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 31, 2025

It’d be all over the Sunday morning political shows if it weren’t Corey Booker. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) May 31, 2025

Correct. Legacy media ignoring Booker’s salute after its full frontal assault on Elon Musk for the same thing will further illustrate their bias. They'll shift from 'Nazi' to 'not see' because when one of their own does it it's (D)ifferent.