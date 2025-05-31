Cory Booker Does Hand Gesture Described in the Past by ‘Journalists’ and Democrats...
Writer's Politico’s Piece on 'DUI Hire' Pete Hegseth Has People ’Weeping and ‘Wailing’

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 31, 2025
Twitchy

The smear campaign against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth continues. Remember that Hegset got 100 percent negative media coverage during the first 100 days of Donald Trump's second term.

POLITICO Magazine has published a piece by Thomas E. Ricks, the author of 10 books, the most recent of which is a political thriller set in Maine. The headline is, "What Pete Hegseth Gets Wrong About 'Warfighting'," but the real kicker is the subhead: "Combat? That’s actually not what we want our armed forces to do."

Weeping and wailing? Over what?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is fond of talking about the need to focus on “warfighting.” He wants “lethality,” bigtime.

That sounds tough, so it plays well on Fox News.

But let me tell you why it is wrong. The more you know about military operations, the more you understand that you don’t want to focus on fighting. That gets people killed — like your kids or grandkids.

Ricks doesn't mention any military service or combat in his X bio, so we're not sure how much he knows about military operations.

Why? Well, as General George Patton supposedly said, “The object of war is not to die for your country but to make the other bastard die for his.” The worst way to go to war is by flinging your people into combat — “warfighting,” as the tattooed and tough-talking former TV commentator puts it. You don’t do frontal assaults against an entrenched and bunkered enemy — as happened on “D- Day” — because you want to, but because you absolutely have no other choice.

Yes, force readiness is great. But the best way to win wars is by helping other countries be ready. You train them, you equip them, you supply them. You conduct joint maneuvers in peacetime with them, so everyone understands each other. Preparing our allies also makes them less susceptible to being overrun by their (and our) enemies. A lesson that the world is learning the hard way in Ukraine.

We suspect Ricks has an agenda.

The post continues:

… to grind their own personal axes, and Ricks was a willing participant in their lies and half-truths.  Part of the book is about the actions I was involved with in the 82nd Airborne Division, and not only did Ricks get that grossly and factually wrong, but he allowed the voice of a disgraced and relieved senior officer to be his “source” as that officer attacked the same people who relieved him.

Whenever Ricks writes on war, you can be sure he will be wrong.  Never having served for a moment in his own life, he should adopt the George Costanza opposites rule to life and write the opposite of what he believes, thereby writing something true.(What makes it worse is that I’ve met the man, and he oozes dismissive arrogance to anyone in uniform who does not wear stars on his collar.)This article below is no exception.  Ricks totally misses that the focus of Hegseth’s “lethality” campaign is to CHANGE THE BROKEN MINDSET AND CULTURE in the DoD.  Hegseth is performing the vital task of turning our military away from a political DEI-focus and back to a culture of killing people and breaking things.  Ricks sees Hegseth’s abolition of “security assistance brigades” as somehow turning our back on coalition warfare and combined training, when in reality Hegseth himself served in that capacity in OEF, learned the brutal lessons of attempting to train the untrainable, and is now restoring our focus on warfighting.

Ricks goes on to pretend that Hegseth is ignoring the industrial base and coalition operations in favor of lethality, when in reality Hegseth knows they are all one and the same.

Worst of all, Ricks—who I repeat has never worn a uniform for a second—chastises Hegseth for not planning for “real war.”You’ve never seen real war, Ricks.  Pete Hegseth has.  How about you pipe down and take a seat?  You’re usually wrong, and your latest Politico article is no exception.

If you're going to publish TDS-addled nonsense, POLITICO seems the place to do it.

***

