WHOA: Newly Declassified Docs Show FBI KNEW Pulitzer Prize-Winning WaPo Russiagate Story Was FALSE

VIP
VIP
VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on April 13, 2025
AP Photo/Files

It's been a hoot watching so many of the conspiracy theories we've seen over the past decade magically COME TRUE, almost as if they were never conspiracies in the first place. At some point, the mainstream media decided they didn't care about their reputation, their integrity, or even bothered with telling the truth once Donald Trump came into the political picture, and it's never been more evident than now.

Check out what we've just learned about the Washington Post's Pulitzer Prize-winning Russiagate story:

From justthenews.com:

The newly-released Rogers interview with the Mueller team shows that the then-NSA director was read a quote from The Washington Post article — that “President Trump urged [Rogers] to publicly deny the existence of any evidence of collusion during the 2016 election” — with the FBI notes stating that “Rogers responded that the media characterization was wrong, and the President had asked about the existence of SIGINT [signals intelligence] evidence only.”

The Rogers interview was among hundreds of pages of Crossfire Hurricane documents declassified by President Trump and sent to Congress by FBI Director Kash Patel.

Continues ...

'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and WOW That's a LOTTA Dirty Money
Sam J.
The Pulitzer Prize Board and the Washington Post did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Just the News about the 2017 story and the 2018 award, about whether they had known about the refutation by Rogers, and what their reaction was to this newly-declassified FBI interview by the ex-NSA chief.

Whoa, they didn't respond? 

We're shocked.

SHOCKED we say!

Because of course.

By merely existing, Trump messed with the swap's power structure; clearly, they did not deal well with that. Not to mention, Democrats had decided it was Hillary Clinton's TURN, and they were willing to do anything to make that happen.

Which makes the fact that it did NOT happen even sweeter.

============================================================

Tags: HILLARY CLINTON RUSSIA WASHINGTON POST RUSSIAGATE

