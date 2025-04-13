WHOA: Newly Declassified Docs Show FBI KNEW Pulitzer Prize-Winning WaPo Russiagate Story Was FALSE

It's been a hoot watching so many of the conspiracy theories we've seen over the past decade magically COME TRUE, almost as if they were never conspiracies in the first place. At some point, the mainstream media decided they didn't care about their reputation, their integrity, or even bothered with telling the truth once Donald Trump came into the political picture, and it's never been more evident than now.

Check out what we've just learned about the Washington Post's Pulitzer Prize-winning Russiagate story:

BREAKING: Declassified files reveal the FBI knew a Washington Post Russiagate story that won a Pulitzer was false



DEVELOPING: Document refuting the WaPo story provides Trump fresh evidence for his ongoing defamation lawsuit vs the Pulitzer Board



(more)👇https://t.co/qJbwY7Wyat — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 12, 2025

From justthenews.com:

The newly-released Rogers interview with the Mueller team shows that the then-NSA director was read a quote from The Washington Post article — that “President Trump urged [Rogers] to publicly deny the existence of any evidence of collusion during the 2016 election” — with the FBI notes stating that “Rogers responded that the media characterization was wrong, and the President had asked about the existence of SIGINT [signals intelligence] evidence only.” The Rogers interview was among hundreds of pages of Crossfire Hurricane documents declassified by President Trump and sent to Congress by FBI Director Kash Patel.

Continues ...

The Pulitzer Prize Board and the Washington Post did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Just the News about the 2017 story and the 2018 award, about whether they had known about the refutation by Rogers, and what their reaction was to this newly-declassified FBI interview by the ex-NSA chief.

Whoa, they didn't respond?

We're shocked.

SHOCKED we say!

One of the WaPo reporters who authored the bogus Pulitzer-winning story was none other than Ellen Nakashima, a renown stenographer for the D.C. intelligence community during the Russiagate hoax — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 12, 2025

Because of course.

Corruption of the organizations that are supposed to represent the pinnacle of accomplishment and integrity. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) April 13, 2025

By merely existing, Trump messed with the swap's power structure; clearly, they did not deal well with that. Not to mention, Democrats had decided it was Hillary Clinton's TURN, and they were willing to do anything to make that happen.

Which makes the fact that it did NOT happen even sweeter.

