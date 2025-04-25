JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His Hyperventilating About Arrested Judge

Earlier today FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of a judge in Milwaukee. Bondi explained what the judge is being accused of doing, and apparently the Democrats were just fine with it (but we'll get to that in a second):

Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week.



We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest.



Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public. We will have more to share soon.



Excellent work @FBIMilwaukee.

Bondi added this during a Fox News interview:

"The judge learned that ICE was outside ... She goes out in the hallway, screams at the immigration officers — she's furious, visibly shaking, upset — sends them off to talk to the chief judge. She comes back in the courtroom ... takes the defendant and the defense attorney back in her chambers, takes them out a private exit and tells them to leave."

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna has joined the Left in saying "Trump and Vance are arresting judges now" but seem in no hurry to mention was she's been accused of doing.

Here's more on the man this judge is accused of helping escape ICE arrest:

What AG Pam Bondi detailed shows it’s getting worse for Milwaukee Judge Dugan, arrested for obstructing ICE - including that what she did was in front of witnesses:

“This guy was in court being prosecuted by a state prosecutor for domestic violence battery. He had beat up two… — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) April 25, 2025

Here's another "model citizen" the activist judge the Dems are defending was trying to protect:

“This guy was in court being prosecuted by a state prosecutor for domestic violence battery. He had beat up two people, a guy and a girl, beat the guy, hit the guy 30 times, knocked him to the ground, choked him, beat up a woman so badly, they both had to go to the hospital.”

The Democrats will leave that out and instead just go with shorter versions like this one from Dem Rep. Ro Khanna:

Donald Trump and JD Vance are arresting judges now. Deleting the tweet won't undo the constitutional crisis you have just thrust us into. https://t.co/FkZ3whfjaV — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 25, 2025

Does Khanna care to explain what the judge was arrested for, or would he just prefer to leave that part out to not wreck the narrative the Left's going for? Yeah, we know that answer to that already.

Ro, the actual constitutional crisis are judges breaking the law. No one’s above the law, right? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 25, 2025

maybe judges breaking the law is a bad thing for the rule of law in this country.



you support judges breaking the law? — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 25, 2025

JD Vance quoted Khanna back to Khanna:

As the estimable Ro Khanna once said, "No one is above the law." https://t.co/62hy8XiSQd — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 25, 2025

Ouch!

It appears that the Democrats have suspended their "no one is above the law" lectures until a later date, but there was a time when that was their mantra:

No matter which political party you are in, we should all agree that America won’t succeed in the 21st century if we don’t uphold the laws of our country.



Nobody should be above the law — especially the President of the United States. https://t.co/VBrI0yxwId — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) December 19, 2019

What that meant was "no Republican is above the Left's lawfare" and it was never intended to apply to Democrats.

***

