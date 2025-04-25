JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His Hyperventilating About Arrested Judge

'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the...
Doug P. | 4:10 PM on April 25, 2025
Earlier today FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of a judge in Milwaukee. Bondi explained what the judge is being accused of doing, and apparently the Democrats were just fine with it (but we'll get to that in a second): 

Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week. 

We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest.  

Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public. We will have more to share soon. 

Excellent work @FBIMilwaukee.

Bondi added this during a Fox News interview:

"The judge learned that ICE was outside ... She goes out in the hallway, screams at the immigration officers — she's furious, visibly shaking, upset — sends them off to talk to the chief judge. She comes back in the courtroom ... takes the defendant and the defense attorney back in her chambers, takes them out a private exit and tells them to leave."

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna has joined the Left in saying "Trump and Vance are arresting judges now" but seem in no hurry to mention was she's been accused of doing. 

Here's more on the man this judge is accused of helping escape ICE arrest:

Here's another "model citizen" the activist judge the Dems are defending was trying to protect:

“This guy was in court being prosecuted by a state prosecutor for domestic violence battery. He had beat up two people, a guy and a girl, beat the guy, hit the guy 30 times, knocked him to the ground, choked him, beat up a woman so badly, they both had to go to the hospital.”

The Democrats will leave that out and instead just go with shorter versions like this one from Dem Rep. Ro Khanna:

Does Khanna care to explain what the judge was arrested for, or would he just prefer to leave that part out to not wreck the narrative the Left's going for? Yeah, we know that answer to that already.

JD Vance quoted Khanna back to Khanna:

Ouch!

It appears that the Democrats have suspended their "no one is above the law" lectures until a later date, but there was a time when that was their mantra:

What that meant was "no Republican is above the Left's lawfare" and it was never intended to apply to Democrats.

