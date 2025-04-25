Way to Go, Dems! Here's More from Pam Bondi About the Illegal Alien...
Mike Rowe Drops Some TRUTH Bombs on Employment, Trades, and College Degrees (WATCH)
Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Giving Research Dollars to Bigoted Universities Makes America Gre...
'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the...
JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His...
Follow the Science! New Study Shows Earth's Had Centuries of Warming, Cooling Cycles
MSNBC's Rare Truth Bomb: John Kerry Slammed for Russia's Crimea Annexation on His...
VIP
George Clooney Thinks He's More of a Journalist Than Megyn Kelly ... He's...
Dude, WTF: Following Judge's Arrest, Brian Krassenstein Compares Illegal Immigrants to Ann...
That Boy AIN'T Right! Jon Favreau Picks Fight with Stephen Miller In Heated...
Outrage Over George Santos' Sentence Sparks Massive Calls for Trump Pardon
POPCORN: Tell-All Book Exposes How Much Obama, Biden, and Harris HATE One Another...
MSNBC Host and Reporter Nearly Had to Breathe Into a Paper Bag During...
Something You Wanna TELL Us?! Ted Lieu's Dunk on 'Pretty Pete Hegseth' Is...

There's ALWAYS a Tweet: Sen. Tina Smith Gets Buried by Receipts After Judges' Arrests

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on April 25, 2025
Aaron Lavinsky /Star Tribune via AP, File

Earlier today, Twitchy reported the breaking news that Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan had been arrested by federal marshals for actively obstructing justice by hiding an illegal immigrant in her court's jury room to help him evade ICE.

Advertisement

To add to the schadenfreudeliciousness of Dugan's particular game of FAFO, after her appearance in a federal courtroom, she was spotted running away from reporters and hiding in her SUV

If you want a good idea of who Dugan is, just check out this photo of her not only wearing her own face diaper, but putting one on a bust of Abraham Lincoln as well. 

Ugh. She probably demanded everyone in her courtroom use 'preferred pronouns,' too. 

But naturally, all afternoon, leftist 'influencers' and Democrat politicians have been throwing gigantic, unhinged hissy fits about Dugan's arrest. 

One of those was Minnesota Senator Tina Smith, who most recently was touting her primary qualification for being a Senator -- the fact that she is a lesbian. Smith also made headlines last month for her erudite political eloquence, like when she called Elon Musk a d**k. (Keep listening to David Hogg, Democrats. You're doing GREAT!)

For Smith, Dugan, and New Mexico judge Joel Cano (who was actually harboring an illegal gang member in his home) were arrested just because President Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel 'don't like them.' 

She demanded -- DEMANDED -- that Republicans consider this arrest a 'red line.' 

Recommended

JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His Hyperventilating About Arrested Judge
Doug P.
Advertisement

Wow. She's pretty fired up, isn't she? 

Of course, there's only one problem with Smith's feigned outrage. She only applies it when justice comes for someone from her tribe. 

In 2020, she was singing a vastly different tune, and people on X were happy to remind her of that. 

Oops. 

Of course, back in 2020, Smith was referring to throwing everyone who attended the January 6 protest in DC jail with no civil or Constitutional rights afforded to them. This includes grandmothers and other people who never lifted a finger, even those who were welcomed and escorted into the Capitol by police officers.

But sure. Democrats believe in 'the rule of law.' 

Hundreds of people shared the screenshot of Smith's old tweet with her. Even more dragged her for other reasons. 

Advertisement

Hey, we saw the Tiresome Twatwaffles open for Toad The Wet Sprocket in 1994. 

Whew. Tough crowd. Fair and accurate, but tough. 

Still others wondered when our 'dedicated journalists' in the legacy media would call Smith out for her hypocrisy. 

Advertisement

LOL. They're too busy getting ready for their cryfest at the White House Correspondents Dinner this weekend.

But that's OK. The legacy media is dead anyway. 

Fortunately, users on X are working on a Community Note for Smith.  

Endorsing criminal behavior has become the Democrat brand in 2025. 

Yep. That tracks. 

But everyone was having so much fun reminding Smith of what she said in 2020 that we thought we'd share a few more of our favorites. 

It's always so much fun to tap the sign. 

Hey, look. Even Joe Biden said it, too. 

Right before his autopen pardoned his son and everyone in his administration who broke the law from 2014-2024.

Advertisement

Oh, we're sure Trump doesn't like these judges. Nor should any American. But we checked and that was not among the charges listed against Dugan or Cano. 

The question Smith will never address is why Democrats DO love them so much. But that's OK. We already know the answer. 

Since the 'fact-checkers' at The Washington Post and CNN are on vacation again today, we had our own Twitchy fact-checkers review this post. 

It all checks out. 

We're sure many more elected Democrats will join Smith this weekend in the unhinged chorus of their favorite song, 'This is a threat to our democracy!' 

But a word of advice: Maybe they should scrub their own social media histories before they do. 

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ARREST DEMOCRAT HYPOCRISY MINNESOTA SENATOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His Hyperventilating About Arrested Judge
Doug P.
Way to Go, Dems! Here's More from Pam Bondi About the Illegal Alien Judge Dugan Was Helping Evade ICE
Doug P.
Mike Rowe Drops Some TRUTH Bombs on Employment, Trades, and College Degrees (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the Left Smearing Trump Voters As Nazis
Amy Curtis
POPCORN: Tell-All Book Exposes How Much Obama, Biden, and Harris HATE One Another After Election Flop
Amy Curtis
Follow the Science! New Study Shows Earth's Had Centuries of Warming, Cooling Cycles
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Quotes a Certain Dem Rep Back to Ro Khanna After His Hyperventilating About Arrested Judge Doug P.
Advertisement