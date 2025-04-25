There's ALWAYS a Tweet: Sen. Tina Smith Gets Buried by Receipts After Judges' Arrests

Earlier today, Twitchy reported the breaking news that Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan had been arrested by federal marshals for actively obstructing justice by hiding an illegal immigrant in her court's jury room to help him evade ICE.

To add to the schadenfreudeliciousness of Dugan's particular game of FAFO, after her appearance in a federal courtroom, she was spotted running away from reporters and hiding in her SUV.

If you want a good idea of who Dugan is, just check out this photo of her not only wearing her own face diaper, but putting one on a bust of Abraham Lincoln as well.

If only there were signs pic.twitter.com/EXUTPKdQXE — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 25, 2025

Ugh. She probably demanded everyone in her courtroom use 'preferred pronouns,' too.

But naturally, all afternoon, leftist 'influencers' and Democrat politicians have been throwing gigantic, unhinged hissy fits about Dugan's arrest.

One of those was Minnesota Senator Tina Smith, who most recently was touting her primary qualification for being a Senator -- the fact that she is a lesbian. Smith also made headlines last month for her erudite political eloquence, like when she called Elon Musk a d**k. (Keep listening to David Hogg, Democrats. You're doing GREAT!)

For Smith, Dugan, and New Mexico judge Joel Cano (who was actually harboring an illegal gang member in his home) were arrested just because President Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel 'don't like them.'

She demanded -- DEMANDED -- that Republicans consider this arrest a 'red line.'

Understand what this is: If Kash Patel and Donald Trump don’t like a judge, they think they can arrest them. This is stunning — we must stand up to this blatant power grab.



Republicans: How is this not a red line for you? — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) April 25, 2025

Wow. She's pretty fired up, isn't she?

Of course, there's only one problem with Smith's feigned outrage. She only applies it when justice comes for someone from her tribe.

In 2020, she was singing a vastly different tune, and people on X were happy to remind her of that.

Hey Tina

Nobody is above the law https://t.co/hivS0ZDr4k — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) April 25, 2025

When they say "No one is above the law" they mean only democrats. https://t.co/esmzzV0rrF pic.twitter.com/uNQAhKg5iZ — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 25, 2025

Oops.

Of course, back in 2020, Smith was referring to throwing everyone who attended the January 6 protest in DC jail with no civil or Constitutional rights afforded to them. This includes grandmothers and other people who never lifted a finger, even those who were welcomed and escorted into the Capitol by police officers.

But sure. Democrats believe in 'the rule of law.'

Hundreds of people shared the screenshot of Smith's old tweet with her. Even more dragged her for other reasons.

Because legal accountability applies to everyone equally? Really shouldn't be such a difficult concept for you, but of course you're being deliberately obtuse so you can grandstand. Tiresome twatwaffle 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) April 25, 2025

Hey, we saw the Tiresome Twatwaffles open for Toad The Wet Sprocket in 1994.

Because we watched Dems throw little old ladies into prison for parading and excused mobs burning cities down as “free speech”. You all have Overton Windowed our country into accepting that a judge can overrule lawful orders of the Executive branch. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 25, 2025

One was harboring a gang member in his home, the other disappeared an ice removal making recovery on the streets more dangerous. What a horrible person you are. https://t.co/McgJts5C7P — Grandmaj (Judy) (@grandmaj2) April 25, 2025

You’re an embarrassment to Minnesota. GFY. — Lizzy Lou Who 🌷 (@_wintergirl93) April 25, 2025

Whew. Tough crowd. Fair and accurate, but tough.

Still others wondered when our 'dedicated journalists' in the legacy media would call Smith out for her hypocrisy.

If I know our nonpartisan fact checking journalists like I think I do they are going to be all over Sen. Smith just as soon as they are back from lunch. https://t.co/w0L7kJJqet — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 25, 2025

LOL. They're too busy getting ready for their cryfest at the White House Correspondents Dinner this weekend.

But that's OK. The legacy media is dead anyway.

Fortunately, users on X are working on a Community Note for Smith.

LMFAO!! Thanks for endorsing criminal behavior. pic.twitter.com/vMyt8G0H58 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 25, 2025

Endorsing criminal behavior has become the Democrat brand in 2025.

Democrats have become a party that ignores facts and just trys to use emotion. No logic, no truths. https://t.co/uourmVly24 — Brandon S (@BSaarX) April 25, 2025

Yep. That tracks.

But everyone was having so much fun reminding Smith of what she said in 2020 that we thought we'd share a few more of our favorites.

It's always so much fun to tap the sign.

Hey, look. Even Joe Biden said it, too.

Right before his autopen pardoned his son and everyone in his administration who broke the law from 2014-2024.

Funny, I'm not seeing anything in the criminal complaint about "not liking" this judge, and a whole lot of probable cause instead.



As for red lines....https://t.co/XsdQiBEHTM pic.twitter.com/tuDENWubhc — AmericanIPA8 (@AmericanIpa8) April 25, 2025

Oh, we're sure Trump doesn't like these judges. Nor should any American. But we checked and that was not among the charges listed against Dugan or Cano.

The question Smith will never address is why Democrats DO love them so much. But that's OK. We already know the answer.

You utterly sad and disgusting puppet https://t.co/owpVqSqfGx pic.twitter.com/A3dI7dsNhT — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) April 25, 2025

Since the 'fact-checkers' at The Washington Post and CNN are on vacation again today, we had our own Twitchy fact-checkers review this post.

It all checks out.

We're sure many more elected Democrats will join Smith this weekend in the unhinged chorus of their favorite song, 'This is a threat to our democracy!'

But a word of advice: Maybe they should scrub their own social media histories before they do.

Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.



