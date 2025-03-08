Cringe Convo: Dem Tina Smith Sits with Influencer Chris Mowrey to Explain Calling Elon Musk a ‘D*ck’

You’ve probably noticed Democrats are cussing a lot lately and that extends to name-calling, too. Minnesota Senator Tina Smith recently called Elon Musk a 'd*ck' for daring to ask federal workers to answer simple questions about what they do on the job. Democrat influencer Chris Mowrey sat down with her and asked why she was losing her mind over something people in the real world are tasked with doing all the time.

Here’s her response. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

AWKWARD! Senator Tina Smith is asked by Harry Sisson-adjacent influencer Chris Mowrey to give a deep dive on why she called Elon Musk a "d*ck."pic.twitter.com/rlaNjsXdxy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 8, 2025

It seems Democrats are determined to look and sound as out of touch with average Americans as they possibly can.

This is just another issue highlighting that growing disconnect. Commenters explain.

Holding Federal employees accountable for what they do. You mean like what everyone in the private sector does on a regular basis? What a radical concept. — R Boyd (@RRB4KU) March 8, 2025

This is how they hear it.. "Prove to me that you're worth". LOL. These ppl act so entitled!!! My boss used to ask for performance stuff like this all the time and I didn't feel criticized, I felt empower to lay out how I was contributing to the company! — dpieratt (@dpierat1) March 8, 2025

Of course. She worked for non-profits and govt sector. Every single private industry I have worked for required me to provide updates on what I was working on. We did self-evaluations every year. We had to do goals every year. — Terri Zorn (@terri_zorn) March 8, 2025

The Democrat Party has been flooding social media with videos the last few weeks - each one more cringe than the last. It’s been counter-productive but they don't realize it.

Posters feel the same about young male Dem influencers like Mowrey and Harry Sisson. Who is the audience for their content?

Who are these liberal influencers even supposed to appeal to? Libs will just listen to actual celebrities, and conservatives listen to podcasters etc for takes not heard from the mainstream —there's no niche for male lib influencers 🤷🏻 — Stephen JKD (@theStephenJKD) March 8, 2025

They are both so unappealing and they don’t even realize it. The democrats think this is what is going to win with the American people… — T. Griffith (@Griffith1856) March 8, 2025

They truly don’t hear the cringy content they spew out — NickDyerFit 🇺🇸 MAGA/MAHA (@nickdyerfit1) March 8, 2025

Here’s a recent cringe-inducing “Tickle Me Elmo”-like moment between Mowrey and Democrat Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Nobody needed to see this. (WATCH)

Chris also may have been mugged the same night by Corey Booker. There is help available if he needs it. pic.twitter.com/Wz70x4iWgY — Chief Trumpster (@ChiefTrumpster) March 8, 2025

Democrats are so clueless and disconnected that it's downright absurd.



They keep pushing voters away and are too blind to even notice. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia_thinks) March 8, 2025

God thank you for what you’re doing for the democrats party. — TheDeepestEnd (@Talewaye) March 8, 2025

Senator Smith is not running for reelection so that may be why she's talking with no filter. However, the rest of the party is exhibiting no restraint which only shows their frustration of losing to President Donald Trump and spotlights they have no stable leadership at the moment.