Cringe Convo: Dem Tina Smith Sits with Influencer Chris Mowrey to Explain Calling Elon Musk a ‘D*ck’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on March 08, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

You’ve probably noticed Democrats are cussing a lot lately and that extends to name-calling, too. Minnesota Senator Tina Smith recently called Elon Musk a 'd*ck' for daring to ask federal workers to answer simple questions about what they do on the job. Democrat influencer Chris Mowrey sat down with her and asked why she was losing her mind over something people in the real world are tasked with doing all the time.

Here’s her response. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

It seems Democrats are determined to look and sound as out of touch with average Americans as they possibly can. 

This is just another issue highlighting that growing disconnect. Commenters explain.

The Democrat Party has been flooding social media with videos the last few weeks - each one more cringe than the last. It’s been counter-productive but they don't realize it.

Posters feel the same about young male Dem influencers like Mowrey and Harry Sisson. Who is the audience for their content?

Here’s a recent cringe-inducing “Tickle Me Elmo”-like moment between Mowrey and Democrat Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Nobody needed to see this. (WATCH)

Senator Smith is not running for reelection so that may be why she's talking with no filter. However, the rest of the party is exhibiting no restraint which only shows their frustration of losing to President Donald Trump and spotlights they have no stable leadership at the moment.

Tags: CORY BOOKER DEMOCRATS ELON MUSK EMPLOYEES FAIL FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

