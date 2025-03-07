Miffed Schiff: Senator Shifts from Russia, Russia, Russia to Fear, Fear, Fear in 'SCREW YOU!' Video

Scott Jennings Say Dems Must Transition Away From Men in Women’s Sports if...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:49 AM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrat Senator Adam Schiff is shifting from Russia, Russia, Russia to Fear, Fear, Fear. He released a video Thursday night where he regurgitated the same tired nonsense about Trump being a dictator. But, the grand full-of-Schiff moment came towards the end of his insane fear-filled rant.

Let’s have a listen. (WATCH)

President Joe Biden granting a pardon to a horse doesn’t seem that far-fetched. Although 'Preemptive Pardon' sounds more like a horse Hunter would bet on at the track.

Back to Schiff. The man knows who he is but is just trying to rile up gullible Democrats. Commenters say this fearmongering is not just restricted to Schiff.

Yes, he’s pretty pathetic.

Schiff and all the Democrats seem to be dismayed and in disarray.

Schiff simply is not convincing as the ‘tough guy.’ We wish he would give it a rest but who knows what's next? So far he’s gone from Russia, Russia, Russia to Fear, Fear, Fear only to arrive at Lame, Lame, Lame.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK SENATOR

