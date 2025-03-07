Miffed Schiff: Senator Shifts from Russia, Russia, Russia to Fear, Fear, Fear in 'SCREW YOU!' Video

Democrat Senator Adam Schiff is shifting from Russia, Russia, Russia to Fear, Fear, Fear. He released a video Thursday night where he regurgitated the same tired nonsense about Trump being a dictator. But, the grand full-of-Schiff moment came towards the end of his insane fear-filled rant.

Let’s have a listen. (WATCH)

Adam Schiff posts bizarre “Message to Donald Trump” video:



"Elon Musk and Donald Trump, they call me a criminal. They call me a traitor. Their MAGA minions online come after me to try to create fear. I'll tell you my response” —



“Screw you and the horse you rode in on!" pic.twitter.com/IhLeXdEGuA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 7, 2025

Pardon me? What did he say? — I’m just one of 6 mil CAs who voted for Trump (@bwg12079) March 7, 2025

Fear? Schiff is ridiculous. — Nun Ya (@whiti31633) March 7, 2025

Does the horse also have a preemptive pardon? Asking for a friend — PaintSandRepeat (@SandRepeat) March 7, 2025

President Joe Biden granting a pardon to a horse doesn’t seem that far-fetched. Although 'Preemptive Pardon' sounds more like a horse Hunter would bet on at the track.

Back to Schiff. The man knows who he is but is just trying to rile up gullible Democrats. Commenters say this fearmongering is not just restricted to Schiff.

Adam Schiff knows he's a criminal. This video is just an attempt to garner public sentiment. — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) March 7, 2025

My sentiments exactly. 🎯



They're all doing it.

They're trying to scare their base into protesting and causing chaos with a "we're all in this together" type of nonsense—aka a cult! — Scott For Real 🇮🇹 🇺🇸 (@BurtDoggYo) March 7, 2025

All he’s garnering is mockery and laughter 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 7, 2025

Yes, he’s pretty pathetic.

Schiff and all the Democrats seem to be dismayed and in disarray.

pencil neck is panic — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) March 7, 2025

The Dems are doing great lol — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) March 7, 2025

Adam Schiff is TERRIFIED. Let's hope his greatest fears come to fruition. — American Brushfire 🔥 (@AmBrushfire) March 7, 2025

Someone told them to use handheld microphones to "relate" to the podcast crowd. Except the podcast crowd doesn't use handheld microphones. — Brian Jennings (@BJ_rif) March 7, 2025

He rehearsed this in the mirror for at least an hour 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 7, 2025

Schiff simply is not convincing as the ‘tough guy.’ We wish he would give it a rest but who knows what's next? So far he’s gone from Russia, Russia, Russia to Fear, Fear, Fear only to arrive at Lame, Lame, Lame.