Ranking Rizzler: Demented Dem Rosa DeLauro Cuts Cringe Video Featuring ‘No Doubt’ Song from 1995

The Democrats have been bombarding the public with videos on social media. There seems to be a contest to see who can produce the cringiest one. The latest features the purple-haired crone from Connecticut, Representative Rosa DeLauro, trying to sound hip with a backdrop of No Doubt's 1995 hit song, 'Just a Girl.' We wish we were lying.

Advertisement

What are the Dems thinking? (WATCH)

This is why they lost, but nobody tell them that. I hope they keep listening to their staffers who write them goober things like this. pic.twitter.com/q67ef4e832 — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) March 7, 2025

Whoever is giving the Dems political advice deserves a raise — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) March 7, 2025

This is the worst one yet.

How does anyone think this works? — Sherry (@SherKro) March 7, 2025

You can bet these Democrats think these videos are resonating with the public when what’s really happening is confusion mixed with nervous laughter.

DeLauro is proof that you can slap a ‘D’ on any candidate and Democrats will vote for him, her, or it. Sane commenters just don’t get it.

Who the hell elects these people? Democrats are a complete clown show — JP (@JuliusPeralta05) March 7, 2025

This is her 18th friggin term. Let that sink in for a second. 🤦‍♀️ — Karla1953 (@Karla1953) March 7, 2025

How could you not vote for a Congresswoman that looks like she could be the lead singer of Jane's Addictions brother? — Jeff Palkevich (@palkevich) March 7, 2025

We bet she got caught stealing once when she was five.

Some posters say DeLauro has cast a spell on voters.

In the Middle Ages, she would've been treated as a witch. — Meowder Mittens (@catspaw55) March 7, 2025

Chairs the "Hansel and Gretel" committee. — FAX (FAX On Truth Social) (@FAX_online) March 7, 2025

Her office looks like a craft room in the beginning.



At the end, it looks like her collection of framed photos is reaching the limit after her centuries in office.



Such a vile creature. pic.twitter.com/XVC4pkfaEn — Not a lying MSM “journalist” (@hoosierdoggie) March 7, 2025

Those are pics of all the children she’s cooked and eaten. We jest.

Some commenters have suspicions about who is behind this sudden push of cringe Dem vids.

I'm starting to think we have someone on the inside advising them to do these things and they are doing a bang up job. — jennyjenny9 (@jennyjenny9) March 7, 2025

Trump MUST have a secret agent in the Dem camp convincing them to do this stuff. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 7, 2025

THE VIDEOS DONT STOP!? There has to be undercover MAGA working as their staffers. There’s no other explanation. Who does this appeal to?? — Dae Dae Lake (@vicbrewboys) March 7, 2025

This stuff is amazing. I hope they keep it coming. — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) March 7, 2025

We do, too. Maybe DeLauro can cut a new one when she gets back from Lollapalooza.