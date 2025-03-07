Jasmine Crockett: Let’s Blame President Trump Because ‘It’s Not the Trans People’s...
Ranking Rizzler: Demented Dem Rosa DeLauro Cuts Cringe Video Featuring ‘No Doubt’ Song from 1995

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:12 AM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Democrats have been bombarding the public with videos on social media. There seems to be a contest to see who can produce the cringiest one. The latest features the purple-haired crone from Connecticut, Representative Rosa DeLauro, trying to sound hip with a backdrop of No Doubt's 1995 hit song, 'Just a Girl.' We wish we were lying.

What are the Dems thinking? (WATCH)

You can bet these Democrats think these videos are resonating with the public when what’s really happening is confusion mixed with nervous laughter.

DeLauro is proof that you can slap a ‘D’ on any candidate and Democrats will vote for him, her, or it. Sane commenters just don’t get it.

We bet she got caught stealing once when she was five.

Some posters say DeLauro has cast a spell on voters.

Those are pics of all the children she’s cooked and eaten. We jest.

Some commenters have suspicions about who is behind this sudden push of cringe Dem vids.

We do, too. Maybe DeLauro can cut a new one when she gets back from Lollapalooza.

