Kash Patel: FBI Is Fighting Back Against Dangerous 764 Network to Protect Our Kids Online

This writer admits she hasn't heard of the 764 network before today, but with a preteen and two teenage boys in the house, she's glad Kash Patel is making us aware and that the FBI is taking this seriously:

I'd encourage everyone to read this story on the violent 764 network and how the @FBI is working with local law enforcement to fight back.



It's deeply disturbing, but critically important to understand what's out there and be aware of the threats American kids and families are… https://t.co/PU90nxqzGE — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 6, 2025

The entire post reads:

It's deeply disturbing, but critically important to understand what's out there and be aware of the threats American kids and families are facing every day. The criminals in these networks use online platforms to target vulnerable kids, coerce victims, and recruit others - often resulting in horrible cases of abuse. It is absolutely tragic - and I want people to know we're cracking down hard. Remember, last week we announced our agents and partners arrested two alleged leaders within 764. We've opened hundreds of cases around the country and our field offices are fully engaged. This is a priority for myself, @FBIDDBongino, and our leadership team. Those who come after America's children will face justice. We will be relentless in pursuing them. We hope to have more updates very soon. Thank you to our teams and partners who are treating this issue with the gravity it deserves and working around the clock to protect children.

Thank you.

FBI officials say they are growing increasingly concerned about a loose network of violent predators who befriend teenagers through popular online platforms and then coerce them into escalating sexual and violent behavior. https://t.co/sOJTehqfYL — ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2025

Here's what ABC News reported:

FBI officials say they are growing increasingly concerned about a loose network of violent predators who befriend teenagers through popular online platforms and then coerce them into escalating sexual and violent behavior -- pushing victims to create graphic pornography, harm family pets, cut themselves with sharp objects, or even die by suicide. The online predators, part of the network known as '764,' demand victims send them photos and videos of it all, so the shocking content can be shared with fellow 764 followers or used to extort victims for more. Some of the predators even host 'watch parties' for others to watch them torment victims live online, according to authorities. 'We see a lot of bad things, but this is one of the most disturbing things we're seeing,' said FBI Assistant Director David Scott, the head of the FBI's Counterterrorism Division, which is now leading many of the U.S. government's investigations tied to 764.

Scary stuff.

A disturbing but important story on the violent 764 network targeting kids — and the FBI’s work to crush them: https://t.co/XTU4ThJm9E — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) May 6, 2025

Not sure I'd describe TikTok as a "loose" network but glad the FBI is taking this on. https://t.co/xQ2foPP9gr — Samuel James (@samueld_james) May 6, 2025

This writer is not surprised TikTok is being used. She's long argued TikTok is a Chinese psy-op meant to undermine America.

