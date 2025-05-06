Pete Hegseth Lauds CNN for Posting a Real Headline
VIP
Dear Scientists: Please Slow Your Roll Before You Wipe Us All Out In...
Justice Department Opens Investigation Into Anti-Catholic Law
Nuclear Powers on the Brink of War: India Launches Attacks on Terror Targets...
That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! CO USPS Worker Admits She STOLE...
Arrest Them ALL: Leftist Protesters Try to Block Bus Full of Illegal Immigrants,...
JD Vance Torches Ilhan Omar! Immigration Game-Changer Sparks Liberal Meltdown!
But KIDS Can Read This Stuff?! RI Rep. Told Pics From School Library...
CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets...
Ted Cruz: Communications Act of 1934 Proves Trump Is RIGHT to Defund Brazenly...
Rep. Underwood’s Epic Flop: Lies and Shouts as Dems Fumble BIG Time Against...
Government May Not Define MN Rep. Leigh Finke, but DNA Sure Does (WATCH)
Supreme Court Will Allow Transgender Ban in Military
Unpopular Truth: Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Fellow CNN Panelists About Criminality of Illegal...

Kash Patel: FBI Is Fighting Back Against Dangerous 764 Network to Protect Our Kids Online

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 06, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

This writer admits she hasn't heard of the 764 network before today, but with a preteen and two teenage boys in the house, she's glad Kash Patel is making us aware and that the FBI is taking this seriously:

Advertisement

The entire post reads:

It's deeply disturbing, but critically important to understand what's out there and be aware of the threats American kids and families are facing every day.

The criminals in these networks use online platforms to target vulnerable kids, coerce victims, and recruit others - often resulting in horrible cases of abuse.

It is absolutely tragic - and I want people to know we're cracking down hard. Remember, last week we announced our agents and partners arrested two alleged leaders within 764. We've opened hundreds of cases around the country and our field offices are fully engaged. This is a priority for myself, @FBIDDBongino, and our leadership team. 

Those who come after America's children will face justice. We will be relentless in pursuing them.

We hope to have more updates very soon. Thank you to our teams and partners who are treating this issue with the gravity it deserves and working around the clock to protect children.

Thank you.

Recommended

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets an ICE-y Raid Surprise
justmindy
Advertisement

Here's what ABC News reported:

FBI officials say they are growing increasingly concerned about a loose network of violent predators who befriend teenagers through popular online platforms and then coerce them into escalating sexual and violent behavior -- pushing victims to create graphic pornography, harm family pets, cut themselves with sharp objects, or even die by suicide.

The online predators, part of the network known as '764,' demand victims send them photos and videos of it all, so the shocking content can be shared with fellow 764 followers or used to extort victims for more. Some of the predators even host 'watch parties' for others to watch them torment victims live online, according to authorities.

'We see a lot of bad things, but this is one of the most disturbing things we're seeing,' said FBI Assistant Director David Scott, the head of the FBI's Counterterrorism Division, which is now leading many of the U.S. government's investigations tied to 764.

Scary stuff.

Excellent question.

Would we be surprised if they tried that?

Advertisement

Watch your kids online.

They need to be crushed.

This writer is not surprised TikTok is being used. She's long argued TikTok is a Chinese psy-op meant to undermine America.

It's been 100 days, give them time to work on this. There's still almost four years to clean house and make permanent reforms.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: FBI ONLINE COMMUNITIES TEENS TIKTOK KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets an ICE-y Raid Surprise
justmindy
That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! CO USPS Worker Admits She STOLE Ballots Prior to 2024 Vote
Amy Curtis
Pete Hegseth Lauds CNN for Posting a Real Headline
Brett T.
Justice Department Opens Investigation Into Anti-Catholic Law
Brett T.
Who She REALLY Is: Jasmine Crockett Will NOT Want This Pic Getting Out So YOU KNOW We Gotta Share It -Pic
Sam J.
Rep. Underwood’s Epic Flop: Lies and Shouts as Dems Fumble BIG Time Against Secretary Noem
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets an ICE-y Raid Surprise justmindy
Advertisement