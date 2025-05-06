Rep. Underwood’s Epic Flop: Lies and Shouts as Dems Fumble BIG Time Against Secretary Noem

Ted Cruz: Communications Act of 1934 Proves Trump Is RIGHT to Defund Brazenly...

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on May 06, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

It looks like another Democrat is doing her best to get some attention. Now, Rep. Underwood is using the AOC and friends handbook and acting like a total jerk to grab a few headlines. It's actually a really bad look. 

Secretary Noem was before the committee to discuss immigration and deportation issues. Well, allegedly that was her purpose. There was no discussion with Underwood, however, because all she did was talk over Noem. It was just a huge waste of time.

She even went as far as flat out lying and claiming the Trump administration is deporting US citizens. Sigh.

As we often say, the lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has time to get its pants on.  

Exactly. These people came here illegally and birthed a child on American soil. As a result, that child is an American. When they get deported, if they choose to take that child with them, it is not the American child being deported. The parent is being deported because they were here illegally and are now choosing to take that child with them. One can't blame them for that, but it's also incorrect to say an American citizen is being deported.

Exactly right!

Except for the joke isn't funny. It's disgusting. 

It seems the committee leaders should be able to demand some level of decorum during questioning. If Underwood wants to talk on TV, surely MSNBC will allow her to come on and spew lies and not waste Secretary Noem's valuable time.

