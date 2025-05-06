Rep. Underwood’s Epic Flop: Lies and Shouts as Dems Fumble BIG Time Against Secretary Noem

It looks like another Democrat is doing her best to get some attention. Now, Rep. Underwood is using the AOC and friends handbook and acting like a total jerk to grab a few headlines. It's actually a really bad look.

Advertisement

Rep Laurie Underwood attacks @Sec_Noem and refuses to let her answer any questions. Refuses to let her explain what due process even means.



These are not serious people. pic.twitter.com/XSEIpjRThR — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 6, 2025

Secretary Noem was before the committee to discuss immigration and deportation issues. Well, allegedly that was her purpose. There was no discussion with Underwood, however, because all she did was talk over Noem. It was just a huge waste of time.

Rep. Lauren Underwood literally will not let Sec. Noem answer a single question as she pushes false narratives about deportations. pic.twitter.com/aTFec8gLMF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 6, 2025

Underwood is lying.



I know it.

You know it. https://t.co/kJh9RDKtGe — Tandy (@dantypo) May 6, 2025

She even went as far as flat out lying and claiming the Trump administration is deporting US citizens. Sigh.

She's lying

But by throwing it out there as fact she'll get enough of the ignorant left to run with it.

Mission accomplished — RebK (@TroddenTrail) May 6, 2025

As we often say, the lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has time to get its pants on.

So does Underwood. Deporting the parents and the parents choosing to take their kids with them is not the same as deporting the kids, but they want you to believe it is. — Another Monotreme (@PlatzLair) May 6, 2025

Exactly. These people came here illegally and birthed a child on American soil. As a result, that child is an American. When they get deported, if they choose to take that child with them, it is not the American child being deported. The parent is being deported because they were here illegally and are now choosing to take that child with them. One can't blame them for that, but it's also incorrect to say an American citizen is being deported.

Why ask a question if you do not let them provide an answer? It's because you're spewing propaganda and not really interested in the answer at all. https://t.co/W1xGK8NmBc — Political_Contrast (@Politic_Contras) May 6, 2025

Exactly right!

These people are a joke! https://t.co/mrEg2v3pr0 — Dustin (@Dustin_Malone08) May 6, 2025

Except for the joke isn't funny. It's disgusting.

These quacks are absolutely ridiculous. It drives me crazy to see them ask a question and refuse to allow the person to answer. Yes or no is not always a suitable answer to a yes or no question. — Matt Muncy (@MattMuncy4) May 6, 2025

Advertisement

I hate this rude, bullying, "Yes or No!" nonsense, followed by "reclaiming my time" if the person tries to give an actual answer.



My question is, why are Republican committee leaders allowing this incredibly rude, obvnoxious type of behavior? — James Raymond (@raymond1082) May 6, 2025

It seems the committee leaders should be able to demand some level of decorum during questioning. If Underwood wants to talk on TV, surely MSNBC will allow her to come on and spew lies and not waste Secretary Noem's valuable time.