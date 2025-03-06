And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's...
'Pocahontas' Is a Nickname and Not a Slur No Matter How Much it...
‘Oh my God, They Framed Nixon.’ Bill Murray Trashes Bob Woodward on Joe...
Drew Holden Posts a Thread of How Reporters 'Felt' About Trump's Speech

Dems Who Embarrassed Themselves at Trump's Speech Follow Up With More Embarrassment Via CRINGE Video

Doug P.  |  9:12 AM on March 06, 2025
Twitter

The congressional Democrat theatrics Tuesday night during President Trump's speech were pathetic and desperate. Trump's speech started with Rep. Al Green standing, shouting and waving his cane until he was removed from the chamber. Many Democrats held up paddles like they were at an auction while others walked out during the speech and pretended to have pulled off the supreme act of defiance:

Another shining moment for the Dems came when most of them wouldn't even applaud a kid who has battled cancer and was being named an honorary member of the Secret Service. 

Apparently that wasn't embarrassing enough for a few Dems.

We're pleased to inform you that some of these House Democrats have taken the cringe even further. Watch this doozy: 

That's... something.

It's real, and it's spectacular...ly cringe-worthy.

The only people that will appeal to is progressive women already on their side, but do go on, Dems.

The video is missing something, though:

Excellent idea!

