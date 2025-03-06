Dems Who Embarrassed Themselves at Trump's Speech Follow Up With More Embarrassment Via CRINGE Video

The congressional Democrat theatrics Tuesday night during President Trump's speech were pathetic and desperate. Trump's speech started with Rep. Al Green standing, shouting and waving his cane until he was removed from the chamber. Many Democrats held up paddles like they were at an auction while others walked out during the speech and pretended to have pulled off the supreme act of defiance:

We just walked out of the state of the Union. My shirt showed Trump an important message: NO KINGS LIVE HERE.



In the spirit of student protestors from the Civil Rights Movement, I’m proud to have protested and walked out with many of my colleagues. This is NOT a normal time. pic.twitter.com/A7gLTPLyko — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) March 5, 2025

Another shining moment for the Dems came when most of them wouldn't even applaud a kid who has battled cancer and was being named an honorary member of the Secret Service.

Apparently that wasn't embarrassing enough for a few Dems.

We're pleased to inform you that some of these House Democrats have taken the cringe even further. Watch this doozy:

🤡 These are actually real live sitting members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/mGHdv7nMXI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2025

That's... something.

No freaking way.



This is real? — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 6, 2025

This cannot possibly be real https://t.co/fUVUDZv6eb — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 6, 2025

It's real, and it's spectacular...ly cringe-worthy.

JUST IN: House Democrats release new “choose your fighter” skit to entice their base.

pic.twitter.com/to1Q1MCNh9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 6, 2025

The only people that will appeal to is progressive women already on their side, but do go on, Dems.

My second hand embarrassment is at an all time high. — Reagan_68 (@jlh4468) March 6, 2025

We are already seeing David Hogg’s hilariously out-of-his-depth influence. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) March 6, 2025

Whoever comes up with these skits and coordinated cringe-fests needs a raise. They've got to be a Republican mole. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 6, 2025

The video is missing something, though:

They support men in women's sports. Put them in a boxing ring with a man. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) March 6, 2025

Excellent idea!