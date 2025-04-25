Run, JUDGE, Run! What Judge Hannah Dugan Did When Reporters Tried Questioning Her Speaks VOLUMES (Watch)

It's a bird.

It's a plane.

No, it's an angry judge who got caught trying to keep an illegal in this country and has now been charged with two felonies.

Gosh, she doesn't seem very happy about any of this.

No one is above the law. https://t.co/nlZEWZRs9H — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025

Nope, not nobody, not no how. Not even this Karen of a leftist judge.

Heh.

Watch (this is our favorite part):

Judge Hannah Dugan leaving the federal courthouse after being arrested and charged with two felonies. pic.twitter.com/nShwLZg95g — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025

And Chip took off! RUN FOREST RUN.

We suppose that if leftist-leaning, activist judges continue to interfere with ICE doing its job, this will happen more and more. Perhaps Dugan will be an example for the rest, and the Trump administration can return to fulfilling the promises it made to Americans who overwhelmingly elected him.

What was she arrested for? — Trade_Deez (@Trade_Deez) April 25, 2025

Well, she's found out she's not above the law. But more specifically ...

Womp womp womp.

a judge and a lunatic karen .... — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) April 25, 2025

Yup.

That would be her.

Not a winning combination.

May her final court appearance be as a defendant. pic.twitter.com/aamXpTXa8x — Dragon 🐉 (@WeAreAllDragons) April 25, 2025

FAFO — Adrienne Smith (@MrsMajorJoe_) April 25, 2025

Big time.

