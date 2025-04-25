Pete Hegseth Shows Susan Rice and OTHER Deep State Swamp Creatures the DOOR...
Run, JUDGE, Run! What Judge Hannah Dugan Did When Reporters Tried Questioning Her Speaks VOLUMES (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on April 25, 2025
Meme

It's a bird.

It's a plane.

No, it's an angry judge who got caught trying to keep an illegal in this country and has now been charged with two felonies.

Gosh, she doesn't seem very happy about any of this.

Nope, not nobody, not no how. Not even this Karen of a leftist judge.

Heh.

Watch (this is our favorite part):

And Chip took off! RUN FOREST RUN.

We suppose that if leftist-leaning, activist judges continue to interfere with ICE doing its job, this will happen more and more. Perhaps Dugan will be an example for the rest, and the Trump administration can return to fulfilling the promises it made to Americans who overwhelmingly elected him.

Well, she's found out she's not above the law. But more specifically ...

Womp womp womp.

Yup.

That would be her.

Not a winning combination.

============================================================

Related:

YAAAS! When Even CNN Has to Admit Democrats Are in Trouble YOU KNOW They Are REALLY In Trouble (Watch)

'Eventually the WARRIOR Will Answer': Infantryman Puts Amy McGrath In Her PLACE and It's GLORIOUS

THIS! Western Lensman TORCHES Dems for Using Judges to Run Out the Clock on Trump In Straight-Fire POST

DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How Feds Funneled Trillions Through NGOs to Fund Anti-Trump Efforts

Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb

Sounds SUPER Insurrection-Y: Jessica Tarlov Pushing for a 'National Civic Uprising' Goes REALLY Wrong

============================================================

Tags: ILLEGAL JUDGE REPORTERS

