Western Lensman BUSTS Dems' Plan of Using Judges to 'Run Out the Clock' on Trump WIDE Open In BRUTAL Post

We're onto the Democrats.
Or at least Western Lensman is.
Check this out:
The plan we’re watching play out:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025
Overload the country with as many unvetted illegals as possible, by any means necessary.
Know that mobilization of resources and enforcement operations to remove them would be extraordinarily daunting.
Rely on heavily funded leftwing legal…
Post continues:
... groups and activist courts to delay, obstruct and impede deportations at every possible turn —
— in an attempt to nullify the election result and override Americans’ overwhelming desire for deportations, while looking to enshrine millions of illegals permanently into the country, reshaping congressional apportionment and securing future voter blocs for the Democrat party.
In parallel, utilize that same set of lawfare groups and activist judges to fight any and all election security measures, such as implementing voter ID and stopping non-citizen voting.
And, of course, count on their legacy media PR arm to run information ops and secrete a never-ending deluge of propaganda to run cover for it all.
The end goal being: Single-party, permanent power.
If Kamala would’ve won, the borders would have remained open, and mass importation would’ve continued. Game over.
Because Trump won, and the border closed — the judicial contingency has been implemented.
That’s where we are now.
The plan stays in motion, as they attempt to run out the clock on Trump 47.
He spelled this out perfectly, and we can only hope our pals in the Republican Party are paying attention. It's past time for them to get their backsides to work and start making Trump's orders THE LAW.
The Left is effectively one election win away from ending the entire democratic system, or what is left of it, across the entire Western world.— Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) April 25, 2025
If we have this many rogue activist Federal judges …— Funky Beach (@FunkyBeaches) April 25, 2025
Can you imagine how many activists work the voter rolls and voter stations … and would do ANYTHING to influence the outcome of an election?
And, @HouseGOP and @SenateGOP leadership site aren’t meeting the moment. They have got to go on offense, stay on offense.— HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) April 25, 2025
How many days of vacation do our legislators need, FFS?
Sheesh.
