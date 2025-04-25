White House Rapid Response Releases Hilarious Video Encouraging Illegals to Get Out Now (WATCH)

Oh, my! The person responsible for this ad needs a raise. It's a must watch.
“Home is just a click away…” pic.twitter.com/5QAkl3uMSy— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 25, 2025
They really want people to use that app and self-deport. They aren't playing games.
The safety vest in the video is just https://t.co/YQ7HYYr7WR pic.twitter.com/AdgzUZkieM— Joshua Hamm (@Josh__Hamm) April 25, 2025
They didn't miss a detail.
This is nice, but I don't think undocumented immigrants use Instagram, Twitter, or other social media. #lamigra https://t.co/hctSmHZbwi— nG (@1000_Cats) April 25, 2025
Oh, they absolutely do.
It really is that good. It's so persuasive it would make a citizen consider it.
Don’t send em to West Virginia’s country roads 🤣⛰️ https://t.co/U92K2LuZs7— Duchess of Meme (@DuchessOfMeme) April 25, 2025
Oh, no. They mean they need to go back to THEIR homes and that certainly isn't West Virginia.
It's really that good!
Whoever is doing the SM for this Administration….🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/cqeBgVMn2F— samoas (@christi41778735) April 25, 2025
They're honestly brilliant.
A beautiful work of art, and a great use of "Country Roads." Thanks @realDonaldTrump. For more on this topic, enjoy my music video "I Called The ICE Tip Line" here: https://t.co/b9MbV8BrGK https://t.co/cbMj7i4khq— Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) April 25, 2025
Idk if this is good politics. Probably not. But it's so funny. https://t.co/ZlK2m6l989— Nick Chaconas (@NicholasChacon9) April 25, 2025
It's not just good politics. It's great politics, actually.
This is cold. In a good way. And no, it isn’t controversial to have effective borders!— Syrup (@GuiltySyrup) April 25, 2025
People who break the law when entering the country DON’T BELONG! https://t.co/TBhXnPV0BO
Love the idea 😆😆🇺🇸 https://t.co/vUgVZXGI4E— Biso Biso (@BisoBiso99) April 25, 2025
I support this 💯 https://t.co/KYZkqvOn4m— Foxwhisper (@foxwhisper) April 25, 2025
This is what America voted for.
Whoever is in charge of @RapidResponse47 should get a raise with these videos 😂 https://t.co/MOoum7EbzX— PINMEL (@realPINMEL) April 25, 2025
Ok but why is he white and blond— Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) April 25, 2025
It's those pesky Swedish people who are overstaying their visas, obviously. Heh.
This administration gives me the best goosebumps…— JUSTICE IS COMING ...🇺🇸🍊 (@shelleywilde1) April 25, 2025
Ya’ll should make an app for us citizens so we could report all the illegals.— 𝑀𝒜𝒩𝒩𝒴 𝓥 (@tailoredmayo) April 25, 2025
Period.
This deserves an award for production value. 10/10— MAGA Oracle (@MAGAOracle) April 25, 2025
That was actually well put together— Chris (@ChrisandOla) April 25, 2025
Kudos to the people the White House has creating these masterpieces.
Extremely based. I voted for this.— Bryan P (@BryanACPastor) April 25, 2025
More of this!
