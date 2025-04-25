VIP
White House Rapid Response Releases Hilarious Video Encouraging Illegals to Get Out Now (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 7:20 PM on April 25, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Oh, my! The person responsible for this ad needs a raise. It's a must watch.

They really want people to use that app and self-deport. They aren't playing games. 

They didn't miss a detail.

Oh, they absolutely do.

It really is that good. It's so persuasive it would make a citizen consider it.

Oh, no. They mean they need to go back to THEIR homes and that certainly isn't West Virginia.

It's really that good!

Grateful Calvin
They're honestly brilliant.

It's not just good politics. It's great politics, actually.

This is what America voted for.

It's those pesky Swedish people who are overstaying their visas, obviously. Heh.

Period.

Kudos to the people the White House has creating these masterpieces.

More of this!

