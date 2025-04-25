CNN Reports U.S. Allies Are 'Alarmed' by President Trump's Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan

VIP
April 25, 2025
The other day, we told you about Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who went to the frontlines in Ukraine to deliver a 'message' to Vladimir Putin.

Just a couple of decades ago, it was the Left screaming about ending wars and how war wasn't the answer. But now they're singing a different tune on Ukraine. And now that President Trump wants to end the deadly war, they're going to continue digging in their heels.

CNN is helping with this story about how our allies are 'alarmed' that Russia would get to keep the land it took under President Trump's plan:

They write:

Some US allies are highly alarmed by the framework the Trump administration is pushing to end the Ukraine war and Europeans are bracing for the outcome of another round of high-level talks between the US and Russia, multiple diplomatic sources told CNN.

The administration’s framework, presented in Paris last week, proposes significant sacrifices from Kyiv, including US recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and Ukraine ceding large swaths of territory to Russia, according to an official familiar. Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday called 'to freeze the territorial lines at some level close to where they are today.'

Asked what concessions Russia was offering on Thursday, Trump replied, 'stopping the war,' suggesting that not 'taking the whole country' is a 'pretty big concession.'

This was inevitable.

Probably.

And for a war that started under the last administration's watch?

Yes. This.

So do we.

A good catch. Those 'anonymous sources' are back.

Every war, ever.

Yeah, that land.

That's a hard truth.

Would Ukraine like to continue fighting without our billions?

Remember when the Left was anti-war? Good times.

Tags: CNN CRIMEA DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN

