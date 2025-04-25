CNN Reports U.S. Allies Are 'Alarmed' by President Trump's Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan

The other day, we told you about Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who went to the frontlines in Ukraine to deliver a 'message' to Vladimir Putin.

Just a couple of decades ago, it was the Left screaming about ending wars and how war wasn't the answer. But now they're singing a different tune on Ukraine. And now that President Trump wants to end the deadly war, they're going to continue digging in their heels.

CNN is helping with this story about how our allies are 'alarmed' that Russia would get to keep the land it took under President Trump's plan:

Some US allies are highly alarmed by President Trump's plan to let Russia keep most of the land it seized from Ukraine https://t.co/CrPvFQ19p9 — CNN (@CNN) April 24, 2025

They write:

Some US allies are highly alarmed by the framework the Trump administration is pushing to end the Ukraine war and Europeans are bracing for the outcome of another round of high-level talks between the US and Russia, multiple diplomatic sources told CNN. The administration’s framework, presented in Paris last week, proposes significant sacrifices from Kyiv, including US recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and Ukraine ceding large swaths of territory to Russia, according to an official familiar. Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday called 'to freeze the territorial lines at some level close to where they are today.' Asked what concessions Russia was offering on Thursday, Trump replied, 'stopping the war,' suggesting that not 'taking the whole country' is a 'pretty big concession.'

This was inevitable.

Are these the same US allies who ignored Trump and kept buying Russian Oil & Natural gas after 2014 that also kept doing so during Russia's 11-month buildup on the Ukrainian border before invading?

- Are those the do-nothing allies you're speaking of? — Constantly Underfoot (@ConstantUnder) April 24, 2025

Probably.

Some allies must be out to lunch, as if we we're going to force borders back to a country that isn't our to their 2014 status, before he was ever president? — Driftless (@wisdriftmore) April 24, 2025

And for a war that started under the last administration's watch?

Yes, they don’t care about thousands dying each week. It’s not their people.



The policy is to stop people dying. — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) April 24, 2025

Yes. This.

Then they should go fight, I wish them luck — Christopher James (@ChrisjamesCincy) April 24, 2025

So do we.

Which US Allies?



You didn't state the countries of origin of the anonymous diplomats you cited.



I guess we'll take your word for it. — Sarcasm_IS_Wit (@SarcasmISwit) April 24, 2025

A good catch. Those 'anonymous sources' are back.

To the victor go the spoils. That's kind of how it's been done for thousands of year. The Ukraine people will be better off without their dictator. — Brent (@Brentallica) April 24, 2025

Every war, ever.

You mean the land Russia took under Obama and Biden? https://t.co/4DWHeHiy7a — Ben Tallmadge (@BenTallmadge01) April 25, 2025

Yeah, that land.

The is absolutely no way in this life or the next that Ukraine gets Crimea back, Donbass is even debatable. https://t.co/7SPJkHK4xJ — Filius Edwardi et Gratiae (Ø,G) (@BoyWithGrace) April 24, 2025

That's a hard truth.

I'm confused on how the U.S has a say in it https://t.co/WFHD0nRBCZ — WhyYourTimbsBeatUp? (@Ed_naaaa) April 24, 2025

Would Ukraine like to continue fighting without our billions?

"Let"...? What is he going to do? Invade Russia? Of course that's what you all would like for him to do https://t.co/JWKqmkQADL — American Archer (@CalenArcher) April 24, 2025

Remember when the Left was anti-war? Good times.

