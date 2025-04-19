Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Us She's a Serious Lawmaker and a Black Woman...
Babylon Bee Roasts Gretchen Whitmer’s Next White House Disguise with Brutal (and Hilarious...
Man in Scotland Says He’ll Scream ‘Rape’ If Attempted to Be Removed From...
Betrayal at the Top: Coachella's Shocking Support for Terrorists After Nova Music Festival...
VIP
Moving Target: Democrats Continue Their Selective Love of Due Process
Congresswoman Says She'll Travel to El Salvador to 'Demand the Release' of Maryland...
Conor McGregor Warns Ireland's Politicians They Won't Get Away With Destroying His Home...
MSNBC's Katie Phang Fawning Over Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is 'Repulsive and Nauseating'
Musk Made Me Do It! NYC Karen Caught Vandalizing Tesla Is Woke Therapist...
El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele Told the UN That He'd 'Set Millions Free'
That's Gonna Leave a Mark! Lefty NGO Tries Messing With Oilfield Rando, Gets...
Alien Enemies Act Debate: SCOTUS Ruling is a Speed Bump Not a Roadblock
Propaganda Bonanza! All of a Sudden, CBS News Is VERY Concerned About Inflation
Tin Foil Hat Alert: RI Council Declares Town LGBTQIA2S+ Sanctuary for Most PARANOID...

Cosplay Congressman Delivers Putin ‘Personal’ Message From the Front Lines in Ukraine

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 19, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

We've had tons of politicians and celebrities fly to war-torn Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. But we haven't seen a member of Congress on the front lines until now. Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said it was his "profound honor" to deliver his own personal message to Vladimir Putin on the front lines near the Russian border. What sort of "personal message" did he send? Did he actually fire a weapon, or did he just take a lot of video? He did sign a shell.

Advertisement

Recommended

That's Gonna Leave a Mark! Lefty NGO Tries Messing With Oilfield Rando, Gets Butt Handed to Him Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yeah, this doesn't seem wise for an elected member of Congress to embed with the Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines and autograph a shell addressed to Putin. We're not at war with Russia … yet. But some clown congressman may drag us into it for the sake of a photo op.

***

Tags: CONGRESS PENNSYLVANIA RUSSIA UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Gonna Leave a Mark! Lefty NGO Tries Messing With Oilfield Rando, Gets Butt Handed to Him Instead
Amy Curtis
Babylon Bee Roasts Gretchen Whitmer’s Next White House Disguise with Brutal (and Hilarious) Satire
justmindy
'With Love': Megyn Kelly TORCHES Self-Centered Meghan Markle in HILARIOUS Parody Video
Grateful Calvin
Betrayal at the Top: Coachella's Shocking Support for Terrorists After Nova Music Festival Massacre
justmindy
Man in Scotland Says He’ll Scream ‘Rape’ If Attempted to Be Removed From Women’s Spaces
Brett T.
Hey CNN: Lefty WSU Faculty Member Was Just Fired for the Left-Wing Extremism You Can't Seem to Find
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's Gonna Leave a Mark! Lefty NGO Tries Messing With Oilfield Rando, Gets Butt Handed to Him Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement