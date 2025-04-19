Cosplay Congressman Delivers Putin ‘Personal’ Message From the Front Lines in Ukraine

We've had tons of politicians and celebrities fly to war-torn Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. But we haven't seen a member of Congress on the front lines until now. Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said it was his "profound honor" to deliver his own personal message to Vladimir Putin on the front lines near the Russian border. What sort of "personal message" did he send? Did he actually fire a weapon, or did he just take a lot of video? He did sign a shell.

It was my profound honor to deliver a very “personal” message to Vladimir Putin today, from the front lines of the war near the Russian border, on behalf of our PA-1 community. The only permissible details to share are that “the message was delivered on target.”… pic.twitter.com/RUd8udc2kU — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) April 18, 2025

Stunning and brave!🤡 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 19, 2025

Under what authority are you, a member of the US government, initiating hostilities against the country with the largest nuclear arsenal in the world?



Serious question. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) April 19, 2025

What does any of that have to do with Pennsylvania? — Soapy (@SoapySix) April 19, 2025

Pretty cringe cosplay there Brian — Andrew "Drew" Mullins (@realDrewMullins) April 19, 2025

You are a clown. 🤡 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) April 19, 2025

So you are purposely trying to start a broader conflict. I hope you are held on charges here upon your return. — gannotti (@gannotti) April 19, 2025

This seems like a Logan Act issue to me. — Rusty (@LieutenantRusty) April 19, 2025

Our President and VP promote peace, while you not only choose to support but actively participate in the ongoing death and destruction.



What’s worse is that you do this gleefully.



Your actions are disturbingly shameful and, frankly, represent an evil act on your part. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 19, 2025

Committing a direct act of war while engaged in combat tourism is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen a representative do, and that’s a hard feat to achieve. — Shoe (@samosaur) April 19, 2025

The US is NOT at war with Russia, so why are you - a sitting member of Congress - committing acts of aggression against Russia?! — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) April 19, 2025

Yeah, this doesn't seem wise for an elected member of Congress to embed with the Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines and autograph a shell addressed to Putin. We're not at war with Russia … yet. But some clown congressman may drag us into it for the sake of a photo op.

***