In-N-Out Burger Fan Account Weighs in on the Day's Big Drama

As you know, Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have been trading barbs on X and Truth Social all day Thursday, stemming from a disagreement over Trump's Big Beautiful Bill that Musk called a "disgusting abomination" that will increase the deficit to $2.5 trillion.

While a lot of conservatives aren't rooting for a side on this one, things have gotten weird. Kanye West posted, "We love you both so much."

While this is not the official In-N-Out Burger account, but rather a fan account, its post has been getting a lot of attention on Thursday:

Friendships come and go, but In-N-Out will always be here for you. — ᶠᵃⁿ In-N-Out Burger (@innoutburger_) June 5, 2025

Someone should send those two some animal style fries to share. They could just be hangry — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) June 5, 2025

Maybe Elon and Donald need to sit down over a nice cheeseburger — Steven Joe Brown (@Steviejoebrown) June 5, 2025

We all know Trump is a McDonald's guy, but they haven't weighed in yet.

Never miss a good opportunity — The Beast (@squirrelczar) June 5, 2025

I love whoever runs this account. 🥰🥰🥰🥰😂 — Katica 🇺🇸 (@GOPPollAnalyst) June 5, 2025

Well played — AyaLightning (@LightningAya) June 5, 2025

Too soon — John Gable Bates (@JohnGableBates) June 5, 2025

I feel most problems can be solved over a Double-Double. — James (@SarcasticNomad1) June 5, 2025

Read the room bro 🤣 But I wouldn't mind eating some right now to be honest — Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) June 5, 2025

No word yet from Steak-umm or Wendy's.

In-N-Out Burger: a big, beautiful burger or a disgusting abomination?

