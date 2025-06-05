In-N-Out Burger Fan Account Weighs in on the Day's Big Drama

As you know, Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have been trading barbs on X and Truth Social all day Thursday, stemming from a disagreement over Trump's Big Beautiful Bill that Musk called a "disgusting abomination" that will increase the deficit to $2.5 trillion.
While a lot of conservatives aren't rooting for a side on this one, things have gotten weird. Kanye West posted, "We love you both so much."
While this is not the official In-N-Out Burger account, but rather a fan account, its post has been getting a lot of attention on Thursday:
Friendships come and go, but In-N-Out will always be here for you.— ᶠᵃⁿ In-N-Out Burger (@innoutburger_) June 5, 2025
Someone should send those two some animal style fries to share. They could just be hangry— Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) June 5, 2025
Yes please pic.twitter.com/y8pDa1cB2s— Alexandre Lores 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇨🇺 (@alexandre_lores) June 5, 2025
Maybe Elon and Donald need to sit down over a nice cheeseburger— Steven Joe Brown (@Steviejoebrown) June 5, 2025
We all know Trump is a McDonald's guy, but they haven't weighed in yet.
Never miss a good opportunity— The Beast (@squirrelczar) June 5, 2025
I love whoever runs this account. 🥰🥰🥰🥰😂— Katica 🇺🇸 (@GOPPollAnalyst) June 5, 2025
Well played— AyaLightning (@LightningAya) June 5, 2025
Too soon— John Gable Bates (@JohnGableBates) June 5, 2025
Stop it😂🤣😭— feral-gent.eth (@feralgent) June 5, 2025
@SteaknShake what say you?— Kenny (@KennyBeware) June 5, 2025
I feel most problems can be solved over a Double-Double.— James (@SarcasticNomad1) June 5, 2025
June 5, 2025
Read the room bro 🤣 But I wouldn't mind eating some right now to be honest— Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) June 5, 2025
No word yet from Steak-umm or Wendy's.
In-N-Out Burger: a big, beautiful burger or a disgusting abomination?
