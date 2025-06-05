In-N-Out Burger Fan Account Weighs in on the Day's Big Drama

Is THIS What You Voted For? Fourth-Grader Separated From Family
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 05, 2025
AP Photo/Adam Lau, File

As you know, Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have been trading barbs on X and Truth Social all day Thursday, stemming from a disagreement over Trump's Big Beautiful Bill that Musk called a "disgusting abomination" that will increase the deficit to $2.5 trillion.

While a lot of conservatives aren't rooting for a side on this one, things have gotten weird. Kanye West posted, "We love you both so much."

While this is not the official In-N-Out Burger account, but rather a fan account, its post has been getting a lot of attention on Thursday:

We all know Trump is a McDonald's guy, but they haven't weighed in yet.

No word yet from Steak-umm or Wendy's.

In-N-Out Burger: a big, beautiful burger or a disgusting abomination?

***

