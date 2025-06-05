Is THIS What You Voted For? Fourth-Grader Separated From Family

'Slow News Day': JD Vance Shows Why He's the Best Vice President EVER...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 05, 2025
ImgFlip

The media has gone above and beyond to tell us of the horrors of children, even those born on U.S. soil, being deported, even though they're not being deported. Their parents' are, and are choosing to take their children with them. ABC News told us of a four-year-old girl who could die "within days" if deported, according to the family's lawyer. Then there was the four-year-old with cancer who was "deported." And think of the daughter of the Boulder terrorist who had planned on attending medical school.

Here's another story for you. A fourth-grader has been separated from his illegal alien parents.

KTLA reports:

Concerned teachers and community members are rallying together to help a Southern California fourth grader after he was detained by immigration officials.

Martir Garcia Lara is a student at Torrance Elementary School. On May 29, he attended an immigration hearing in Houston, Texas, with his father. 

However, instead of receiving an update on his father’s immigration status, the boy and his father were both detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and separated from each other.

“He’s alone and he’s not able to return home,” said PTA president Jasmin King.

Teachers at Torrance Elementary reached out to King and the rest of the PTA, asking them for help in somehow getting the young boy and his father released and back to Southern California.

Is THIS what you voted for?

Yes, Rep. Levin, we'd like more details.

The truth is that Democrats don't think that being here illegally is actually illegal, and no one, not even murderers or child molesters or gang members, should be deported. Trump had promised at his rallies mass deportation, and he was elected by both the electoral and popular vote, so yes, this is what we voted for.

***

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

