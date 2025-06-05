Is THIS What You Voted For? Fourth-Grader Separated From Family

The media has gone above and beyond to tell us of the horrors of children, even those born on U.S. soil, being deported, even though they're not being deported. Their parents' are, and are choosing to take their children with them. ABC News told us of a four-year-old girl who could die "within days" if deported, according to the family's lawyer. Then there was the four-year-old with cancer who was "deported." And think of the daughter of the Boulder terrorist who had planned on attending medical school.

Advertisement

Here's another story for you. A fourth-grader has been separated from his illegal alien parents.

A FOURTH GRADER detained and separated from his family. Is THIS what the American people voted for? https://t.co/YyE6Tedy28 — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) June 4, 2025

KTLA reports:

Concerned teachers and community members are rallying together to help a Southern California fourth grader after he was detained by immigration officials. Martir Garcia Lara is a student at Torrance Elementary School. On May 29, he attended an immigration hearing in Houston, Texas, with his father. However, instead of receiving an update on his father’s immigration status, the boy and his father were both detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and separated from each other. “He’s alone and he’s not able to return home,” said PTA president Jasmin King. Teachers at Torrance Elementary reached out to King and the rest of the PTA, asking them for help in somehow getting the young boy and his father released and back to Southern California.

Is THIS what you voted for?

Yes — Tony Hrvatska 🌴🕊 (@tonybalogna) June 5, 2025

Yep. — Your wife calls me Gator (@GATOR_eternal) June 5, 2025

He’ll be back in his home country soon.

And yes, I voted for this. — Stupid Waitress (@ProvidenceMom17) June 5, 2025

If he's here illegally, yes. — Mike Jones 🦘🤿🐊😱 (@MikemanCommeth) June 5, 2025

It is.



Round them all up, and deport them all. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) June 5, 2025

Based. — Elijah Howards (@ElijahHowa61538) June 5, 2025

What other laws can be declared null if a sufficiently sad story can be made of enforcing it? — Eric Senator Quinif (@EQuinif) June 5, 2025

Now, do the other criminals who are Americans, who also have their kids taken from them. Go. — Paul Revere’s Horse (@NightGalloper) June 5, 2025

Yes, when a child's parent is arrested they aren't usually left to simply stay in the home all by themself. — KhalilGibran (@KahlillGribran) June 5, 2025

Provide more details. — Larkins 先生 (@rayarchwood) June 5, 2025

Yes, Rep. Levin, we'd like more details.

Yep. Absolutely. Deport Every Illegal!



Since you seem to be worried about family separation, they can all be deported, as one big, happy, family unit. — Tim Drake (@Tim_Drake4) June 5, 2025

Advertisement

The better question is: why should American taxpayers be footing the bill for this person’s education? — Mona Baran (@MonaBaran) June 5, 2025

No, we voted for the family to all be deported together. There’s no reason to separate them. — Dad (@CanISayRetarded) June 5, 2025

The truth is that Democrats don't think that being here illegally is actually illegal, and no one, not even murderers or child molesters or gang members, should be deported. Trump had promised at his rallies mass deportation, and he was elected by both the electoral and popular vote, so yes, this is what we voted for.

***