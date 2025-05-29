ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported

If the Left has made anything clear, it's that they oppose all deportation, even of illegal alien murderers, gang members, and human traffickers. Sen. Chris Van Hollen has traveled to El Salvador to exchange loving looks over margaritas with an MS-13 member. Judges are fighting to have planeloads of Tren de Aragua gang members returned to the United States. A congresswoman has been charged with assaulting an ICE agent at an ICE detention center. They stormed the gates when they opened to admit a busload of criminals.

Now, ABC News tells us of a four-year-old girl who could die "within days" if she's deported — according to the family's lawyer.

A 4-year-old girl receiving "lifesaving medical treatment" in the United States could die "within days" if she is deported, according to the family's lawyers.



The girl's "medical care, which consists of her receiving specialized IV treatments for up to 14 hours a day, can only be administered in the United States, per the equipment manufacturer, her lawyers said." It's always, "her lawyers said."

ABC News reports:

[Mother Deysi] Vargas said the treatment in the U.S. has allowed Sofia to "live her life" with her family, but if she and her daughter are forced to return back to Mexico, Sofia "will be at the hospital day and night."

They add, way, way down in the story:

A senior official for the Department of Homeland Security told ABC Los Angeles station KABC that any reporting that Sofia's mother and her family are actively being deported are "FALSE" and their application for humanitarian parole is "still being considered."

Oh, well, that's good to know.

We've already done the four-year-old with cancer being sent home with her mother, who was deported. The child was not deported … her mother chose to take her with her.

Let's make a deal: the girl stays here, and the planeloads of Tren de Aragua members stay in El Salvador.

