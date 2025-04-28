Jessica Tarlov Faces Backlash for Misleading Claim That Trump Is Deporting Children with Cancer

Karoline Leavitt shared the lawn signs at the White House picturing people in the United States illegally. While it may be unconventional, it certainly sends a message. Jessica Tarlov, token Fox Democrat, really got in her feels about it.

The Trump Administration’s response to deporting a 4 year old American with cancer? Put up yard signs! https://t.co/SgvkoNO2AR — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 28, 2025

Of course, this is a completely unfair statement. The mother of the child chose to take her child with her.

Weird I searched twitter and didn’t see anything from you when Obama drones that American citizen overseas? Weird. https://t.co/B1mw6FtRtI — Jacob Noble (@jacobnnoble7) April 28, 2025

Oh, of course not. Jessica never comments on bass press about Democrats.

That happened under a Democratic President so Jessica has no comment.

Tarlov is lying again. No 4-year old was deported. The child's mother was illegally in the country. The mother was deported. The mother chose to take her child with her. Tarlov is a liar. https://t.co/5clB6SrqoI — Brent Jensen (@allouchsit) April 28, 2025

Are you referring to the cancer stricken four year old that the deported mother CHOSE to take with her? https://t.co/ZBul6NpO3T — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) April 28, 2025

That's the one.

The 4 yr old was NOT deported, her mother decided to take her with her in lieu of leaving her behind. @JessicaTarlov has only #misinformation and no original rational thought 👇 https://t.co/9JnqH6DbpR — Gerald Brown (@GRB23456) April 28, 2025

There are a select few honest employees of @FoxNews Tarlov isn’t one of them. https://t.co/qJ4AvfCbtk — Ms Common Sense (@LtotheL2) April 28, 2025

Stop lying, Jessica. The mom was deported and wanted her child to go with her. Are you for breaking up families now after years of whining about it? https://t.co/dglD02P7d6 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 28, 2025

If the child was allowed to stay, the Democrats would claim they were breaking up families. Trump can't win.

Jessica is lying, but she of course knows that. She’s a Communist. https://t.co/3aLNHlKgqn — Bryson Appel (@BrysonAppel) April 28, 2025

Help Jessica “understand” truth. She is a terribly infected DJT syndrome dem. The mother of this child REQUESTED her child be deported with her and so, the administration complied with the mom’s request. https://t.co/9KiNU4Z1bD — Amy Tuso (@TusoAmy) April 28, 2025

She will say anything at all to make Trump look bad. He has broken her brain.

Oh, that's very possible.

I guess sitting on the Capitol steps all day with a bunch of losers would have been better, Jess? — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) April 28, 2025

She was probably dying to do that.

Deport all families together only humane thing to do. You’re evil — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) April 28, 2025

Bingo!

The headline about three U.S. citizens ages 7, 4, and 2 being deported was very misleading.



It was their mothers, who were in this country illegally, who were deported. The decision on whether or not their children go with them is the choice of the parents. pic.twitter.com/iHIhcLO4sX — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 28, 2025

Secretary Rubio clears it up, but obviously Tarlov isn't interested in the truth.





