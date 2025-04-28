Sanity Restored: Following Cass Review, Britain's National Health Service to Test 'Trans'...
Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
All Eyes on Rome: Conclave to Elect the Next Pope Will Begin May...
Study Shows Risks of Chemical Abortions MASSIVELY Understated With One In TEN Facing...
'You Will Face Justice,' White House Warns Illegal Immigrants and Erects Their Mugshots...
Michigan Rep. Introduces Seven Articles of Impeachment Against Trump, Including 'Acts of T...
Trust Us, It Showed: New Book Recounts How Tim Walz Was Terrified of...
Karoline Leavitt Stands In Location of Biden's Fake Oval Office Set and ROASTS...
Dissent in the Ranks: Rep. Henry Cuellar Tells Dems They Picked the WRONG...
The Party of Tolerance Strikes Again: Pritzker Says 'Republicans Cannot Know a Moment...
The (D)airy State Problem: Gov. Tony Evers' Admin Issued Memo Directing State Employees...
VIP
How Did I MISS THIS?! Judge Judy Shut Chris Wallace DOWN Over Trump...
MSNBC Guest Calls on Media to Blur Out Signs on WH Lawn Showing...
The White House Correspondents Disaster

Jessica Tarlov Faces Backlash for Misleading Claim That Trump Is Deporting Children with Cancer

justmindy
justmindy | 5:45 PM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Karoline Leavitt shared the lawn signs at the White House picturing people in the United States illegally. While it may be unconventional, it certainly sends a message. Jessica Tarlov, token Fox Democrat, really got in her feels about it.

Advertisement

Of course, this is a completely unfair statement. The mother of the child chose to take her child with her. 

Oh, of course not. Jessica never comments on bass press about Democrats. 

That happened under a Democratic President so Jessica has no comment. 

Recommended

Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
justmindy
Advertisement

That's the one.

If the child was allowed to stay, the Democrats would claim they were breaking up families. Trump can't win.

She will say anything at all to make Trump look bad. He has broken her brain.

Advertisement

Oh, that's very possible. 

She was probably dying to do that. 

Bingo!

Secretary Rubio clears it up, but obviously Tarlov isn't interested in the truth.



Tags: DEPORTATION FOX FOX AND FRIENDS ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Trust Us, It Showed: New Book Recounts How Tim Walz Was Terrified of Debating JD Vance
Grateful Calvin
Karoline Leavitt Stands In Location of Biden's Fake Oval Office Set and ROASTS the Previous Admin
Doug P.
THIS Where That $50K a Month Comes From? Data Republican BUSTS Hunter Biden's USAID Connection (Thread)
Sam J.
Michigan Rep. Introduces Seven Articles of Impeachment Against Trump, Including 'Acts of Tyranny’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case justmindy
Advertisement