Woke Losers Infighting Over Renee Good: 'Say Her Name' Forbidden Because White Allies Don't Qualify

Previously, 'say her name' has been a rallying cry for groups when a woman was harmed or killed in some kind of violent way, whether that be by a criminal or a state entity. Now, apparently, the Left has decided it is only for Black women.

The left is already eating itself alive. pic.twitter.com/xSrs7Yl3dI — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 8, 2026

White liberal women need to shut up and start respecting their black female masters. I support this! https://t.co/fA8heMIC5E — Just a normal guy (@BeingNormalHere) January 9, 2026

Sounds like a plan ... for them.

It's giving "this dilutes the brand" energy and I'm not surprised 😶 https://t.co/PMMsxA3KON — blank✨ 😶 (@blanksmile1) January 9, 2026

This is why dems and leftists use lower case for white and capitalization for all other groups in their communication. https://t.co/VHWOcheJU1 — Winter Candles (@nchlsse) January 9, 2026

The white guilt is stunning and palpable. All miserable people. https://t.co/nENgxAgqaY — Deco Artist (@xoGamerGirlsxo) January 9, 2026

The Leftists can settle it among themselves while the rest of us just point and mock.

Can not wrap my head around taking a bullet for people who can’t even be bothered to mention your name for doing it. https://t.co/0KoGoyp9qw — ThisProbsWontWork (@This_Probably_) January 9, 2026

The Left, historically, either seizes power and forms a tyranny under a single leader, or it eats itself over and over.



It's still to be determined which path we're on at the moment. https://t.co/cNOS8lrolx — DoctorBrydon (@CesareBorgiaRed) January 8, 2026

Say what you want about the right and MAGA, but we are still more unified than the left when it comes to these things. https://t.co/Oop6wVYGqF — Kaiser Jackeiro Van Der Bell II (@JackLov68867027) January 8, 2026

The 'Right' and 'MAGA' is simply joined by ideals. It has nothing to do with skin color. Skin color doesn't determine who is in charge. That's the problem with Leftist ideology. Some people are considered innately better.

Does anybody say the name of all these women that have been raped and murdered by illegals? Does anybody say the name Lincoln Riley, a young girl trying to live her life and is strangled and raped and beat to death think about all those poor victims shame on both of you https://t.co/Nj30ATxenr — david horowitz (@davidho61934986) January 9, 2026

Their motto for THOSE women is 'forget their names immediately'. It exposes their nonsense and they can't have that.

I'm telling you they won't riot for her because she's simply white. 🤣 https://t.co/cL4w7eDEjK — pool shitter (@JoshBWhittier) January 9, 2026

gatekeeping commonly uttered phrases, fascinating — Mike Three (@mikethree) January 8, 2026

Not allowed to say white peoples names! Can we at least use sign language? — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) January 8, 2026

That would be 'sign her name'. Maybe that is acceptable. Heh.

The poisonous woke snake always ends up eating itself. — Sir Wayne Nooten (@WayneNooten) January 9, 2026

It never fails.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

