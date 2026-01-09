Sounds Like Sedition: Philadelphia Sheriff Claims ICE Is Not 'Real' Law Enforcement, Promi...
Woke Losers Infighting Over Renee Good: 'Say Her Name' Forbidden Because White Allies Don't Qualify

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on January 09, 2026
Imgflip

Previously, 'say her name' has been a rallying cry for groups when a woman was harmed or killed in some kind of violent way, whether that be by a criminal or a state entity. Now, apparently, the Left has decided it is only for Black women. 

Sounds like a plan ... for them.

The Leftists can settle it among themselves while the rest of us just point and mock. 

The 'Right' and 'MAGA' is simply joined by ideals. It has nothing to do with skin color. Skin color doesn't determine who is in charge. That's the problem with Leftist ideology. Some people are considered innately better. 

Their motto for THOSE women is 'forget their names immediately'. It exposes their nonsense and they can't have that. 

That would be 'sign her name'. Maybe that is acceptable. Heh.

It never fails.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

