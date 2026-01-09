Karoline Leavitt Shares Shooting Video From ICE Officer's Perspective That Sinks Dem/Media Narratives

As we told you earlier, the New York Times and Washington Post both analyzed available videos of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis earlier this week and came conclusions that aren't surprising considering the sources:

The Washington Post: "ICE agent was not in vehicle's path when he fired at driver, analysis shows."

The New York Times: "A NY Times analysis from three camera angles shows the motorist was driving away from -- not toward -- a federal officer when he opened fire."

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway pointed out that these outlets don't exactly have stellar track records when it comes to reporting truth in the Trump era, and we already know that lefties like Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey have already basically concluded the officer committed a murder.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has commented on a new video taken from the ICE officers perspective that has been released.

If you watch other videos it appears that the officer who drew his gun was holding a cell phone in one hand. This appears to be the video from that phone:

The media smeared an ICE Agent who properly defended himself from being run over by organized leftist protesters who were impeding an active law enforcement operation.



The reason trust in the media is at an all-time low is because they intentionally lie to the public to advance… https://t.co/8ih8O9FyJQ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 9, 2026

This throws a wrench in the narrative the Left has been pushing:

BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026

It's quite clear the driver accelerated and hit the ICE officer.

This appears to be the ICE officer’s video feed from Minneapolis. She drove right at him. pic.twitter.com/dgcvSceFpg — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 9, 2026

Before this video was released there was some debate over whether this woman knew that she was running over an agent or not and if she had maybe just panicked. Now that this video is out there, this can be put to rest. She smiled and then hit the accelerator. End of story. https://t.co/K0x2IEjx9k — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) January 9, 2026

The driver certainly didn't appear to be fleeing in fear as some have said.

I was giving her the benefit of the doubt that she was afraid. This is not that. https://t.co/CsmqipqW9Q — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 9, 2026

Will the Dems cling to their original talking points? Probably.

“She was just a mom going home after dropping her kid off at school and they shot her! 😭😭”



You idiots. You absolute idiots. https://t.co/88LxmGmXLc — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 9, 2026

Narratives busted by that new video:



1) These were just bystanders caught in traffic.



2) They were scared and panicked by "masked agents."



3) The driver didn't see the agent in front of her.



4) The shooting officer wasn't struck.



5) The driver didn't hammer the gas. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 9, 2026

And rest assured the Left will keep pushing all that.

