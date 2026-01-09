Sounds Like Sedition: Philadelphia Sheriff Claims ICE Is Not 'Real' Law Enforcement, Promi...
Karoline Leavitt Shares Shooting Video From ICE Officer's Perspective That Sinks Dem/Media Narratives

Doug P. | 2:33 PM on January 09, 2026
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

As we told you earlier, the New York Times and Washington Post both analyzed available videos of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis earlier this week and came conclusions that aren't surprising considering the sources:

The Washington Post: "ICE agent was not in vehicle's path when he fired at driver, analysis shows." 

The New York Times: "A NY Times analysis from three camera angles shows the motorist was driving away from -- not toward -- a federal officer when he opened fire."

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway pointed out that these outlets don't exactly have stellar track records when it comes to reporting truth in the Trump era, and we already know that lefties like Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey have already basically concluded the officer committed a murder. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has commented on a new video taken from the ICE officers perspective that has been released. 

If you watch other videos it appears that the officer who drew his gun was holding a cell phone in one hand. This appears to be the video from that phone: 

This throws a wrench in the narrative the Left has been pushing: 

It's quite clear the driver accelerated and hit the ICE officer. 

The driver certainly didn't appear to be fleeing in fear as some have said. 

Will the Dems cling to their original talking points? Probably. 

And rest assured the Left will keep pushing all that. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Dems and their preferred narratives. 

