Babylon Bee Breaks the Story About CNN's Much Needed Format Change After an Embarrassing Month

It's been a banner last several weeks for "journalism" on CNN. The "fake news" has always been rolled out on a regular basis on the cable net but over the last few weeks there seems to have been an increased effort to push some serious BS.

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Most recently CNN had to add a "clarification" to a story originally claiming the White House, Pentagon and intel community didn't consider the possibility that Iran might try to block the Strait of Hormuz, which is absolutely ridiculous. CNN added the clarification after being called out by the White House and a pair of senators on the Intelligence Committee.

CNN has repeatedly covered themselves in journalistic glory in a rather short period of time:

Where is the CNN “Chief Media Analyst” in all of this?



The last three days of a ‘news' outlet repeatedly spreading blatant disinformation, issuing multiple ‘corrections,’ with the ‘corrections’ needing corrections seems like a big media story to analyze with an investigative… https://t.co/rtHezPq0G7 pic.twitter.com/47DUbmgqKv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2026

Community Notes has been having a field day with CNN. The blatant lies they have been telling have been spectacular. pic.twitter.com/9NAZ4nhvkm — MJ (@msmarcijoy) March 12, 2026

A CNN format change would definitely save them a lot of extra work.

The Babylon Bee broke a story that CNN might actually want to consider!

To Save Time, CNN Will Now Run Retractions Simultaneously With News Stories https://t.co/L42uRFZb2e pic.twitter.com/z8S8FS65Na — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 13, 2026

HAHAHA!

Consider it, CNN!

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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