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WH Press Office Lights Up CNN After 'Clarification' Added to Trump/Strait of Hormuz Story

Doug P. | 1:34 PM on March 13, 2026
Journalism meme

Well, THIS didn't take long.

It started when CNN published a story claiming that three unnamed sources said that during the planning process, the White House, Pentagon and military leadership didn't consider the possibility that Iran might try to block the Strait of Hormuz after Operation Epic Fury began. 

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"Top Trump officials acknowledged to lawmakers during recent classified briefings that they did not plan for the possibility of Iran closing the strait in response to strikes, per 3 sources."

We not only found that hard to believe, but impossible to believe.

The White House and senators who were briefed called BS on CNN:

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However, CNN said they stood by their reporting, and were caught playing some of the usual "journalism" games in the process: 

Fast forward a little while, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt spotted this "clarification" to the story CNN said they fully stood behind: 

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Deputy WH press secretary Anna Kelly responded to CNN's "we stand behind our reporting" defense: 

However, CNN's original story no doubt served its intended purpose, and being factual certainly was not anywhere near a top concern. Another bogus talking point has been created. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while the media (looking at you, CNN) churn out falsehoods to aid the Democrat spin effort. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

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IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

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