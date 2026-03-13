WH Press Office Lights Up CNN After 'Clarification' Added to Trump/Strait of Hormuz Story

Well, THIS didn't take long.

It started when CNN published a story claiming that three unnamed sources said that during the planning process, the White House, Pentagon and military leadership didn't consider the possibility that Iran might try to block the Strait of Hormuz after Operation Epic Fury began.

Advertisement

New: The Pentagon & National Security Council significantly underestimated Iran’s willingness to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to US military strikes while planning the ongoing operation, sources to me, @Phil_Mattingly, @kylieatwood & @Kevinliptakcnn.



Top Trump… — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) March 13, 2026

"Top Trump officials acknowledged to lawmakers during recent classified briefings that they did not plan for the possibility of Iran closing the strait in response to strikes, per 3 sources."

We not only found that hard to believe, but impossible to believe.

The White House and senators who were briefed called BS on CNN:

I received a classified briefing from the administration. It is categorically false that they did not plan for Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz.



Lawmakers and national security officials have known for years that this was Iran’s plan once their backs were against the wall. https://t.co/3jHvdnKZRg — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) March 13, 2026

As Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, let me make clear: whoever leaked this lied.



CNN should do some fact-checking.



The U.S. has planned for Iran to try to close the strait for decades. pic.twitter.com/hSeMi13svh — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 13, 2026

This story is 100% FAKE NEWS.



CNN decided to run this garbage based on three anonymous “sources familiar with discussions.”



This is despite the fact that myself, the Secretary of War, the Secretary of State, and multiple lawmakers (who were actually present for the recent… pic.twitter.com/IchmwpDnO7 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 13, 2026

However, CNN said they stood by their reporting, and were caught playing some of the usual "journalism" games in the process:

Except CNN didn't only say that admin was "underestimating." It wrote that the military "did not plan for the possibility of Iran closing the strait in response to strikes," which is preposterous. https://t.co/0FnjBDPUFZ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 13, 2026

Fast forward a little while, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt spotted this "clarification" to the story CNN said they fully stood behind:

This is the pathetic “clarification” issued by CNN on their fake story.



Still waiting on @ZcohenCNN to delete his completely inaccurate post. https://t.co/z8cyxON34n pic.twitter.com/KZxDOwGKzU — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 13, 2026

Advertisement

Deputy WH press secretary Anna Kelly responded to CNN's "we stand behind our reporting" defense:

No one cares, Brian.



This story was always wrong and we said so on the front end.



CNN wrote anyway because they’re more interested in pushing a dishonest narrative critical of the Administration than accurately reporting the facts. https://t.co/AIGEm5VA6Q — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKelly47) March 13, 2026

However, CNN's original story no doubt served its intended purpose, and being factual certainly was not anywhere near a top concern. Another bogus talking point has been created.

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while the media (looking at you, CNN) churn out falsehoods to aid the Democrat spin effort.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!