CNN Stands By 'PREPOSTEROUS' Story About What WH, Pentagon Didn't Consider Before Attacking Iran

We have another "according to multiple sources familiar with the matter" story from a media outlet. This one is from CNN and revolves around their story alleging that the White House, Pentagon and intel "did not plan for the possibility of Iran closing the strait (of Hormuz) in response to strikes":

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New: The Pentagon & National Security Council significantly underestimated Iran’s willingness to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to US military strikes while planning the ongoing operation, sources to me, @Phil_Mattingly, @kylieatwood & @Kevinliptakcnn.



Top Trump… — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) March 13, 2026

"Top Trump officials acknowledged to lawmakers during recent classified briefings that they did not plan for the possibility of Iran closing the strait in response to strikes, per 3 sources."

That seems like a TDS stretch and pretty convenient for the Left's desired narrative. We're to believe that the White House, Pentagon, Joint Chiefs, etc., did not at all plan for that possibility?

The White House and others have called BS on that.

This story is 100% FAKE NEWS.



CNN decided to run this garbage based on three anonymous “sources familiar with discussions.”



This is despite the fact that myself, the Secretary of War, the Secretary of State, and multiple lawmakers (who were actually present for the recent… pic.twitter.com/IchmwpDnO7 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 13, 2026

Here's the full post from Leavitt:

CNN decided to run this garbage based on three anonymous “sources familiar with discussions.” This is despite the fact that myself, the Secretary of War, the Secretary of State, and multiple lawmakers (who were actually present for the recent classified briefing) have directly disputed this false reporting. THE TRUTH: The Pentagon has been planning for Iran’s desperate and reckless closure of the Strait of Hormuz for DECADES, and it has been part of the Trump Administration’s planning well before Operation Epic Fury was ever launched. The idea that Chairman Cain and Secretary Hegseth weren’t prepared for this possibility is PREPOSTEROUS. The President was fully briefed on it, and a goal of the Operation itself, to annihilate the terrorist Iranian regime’s navy, missiles, drone production infrastructure, and other threat capabilities is quite literally intended to deprive them of their ability to close the Strait. President Trump will not allow rogue Iranian terrorists to stop the freedom of navigation and the free flow of energy. Wiping out these terrorists who indiscriminately target civilians and attempt to hold the global economy hostage is part of the ongoing noble U.S. mission. The Fake News is working overtime to discredit President Trump, his Administration, and our U.S. Military, all of whom are working 24/7 to eliminate the threat of the Iranian regime. It’s a complete disgrace to witness this from the media, and we will keep fighting back against it.

Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Sen. Tom Cotton, had this to say:

As Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, let me make clear: whoever leaked this lied.



CNN should do some fact-checking.



The U.S. has planned for Iran to try to close the strait for decades. pic.twitter.com/hSeMi13svh — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 13, 2026

Do "journalists" ever consider the possibility that they're being lied to?

Not really, because CNN stands behind their story:

A CNN spokesperson says the network stands by its reporting about the Trump admin underestimating the Iran war's impact on the Strait of Hormuz. Here's the article: https://t.co/Dnw7lbAP7K https://t.co/JEp13lT2l5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 13, 2026

Yeah, well ABC News stood behind their "Iranian drone threat to California" story too until they were forced to correct it. "Journalists" who received Pulitzers for their bogus "Russia Collusion" reports also stood behind their reporting, so pardon us if we're skeptical of the latest CNN offering.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while the Dems and their water carriers in the lib media are literally rooting for the regime.

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