Cuba's Dumb Move: Amasses Attack Drones, Threatens Strikes on Guantanamo, U.S. Ships & Key West

Apparently, Cuba is getting awfully big for its britches and has acquired drones they intend to use to attack America.

Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones and recently began discussing plans to use them to attack the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, military vessels & possibly Key West, 90 miles north of Havana



Exclusive on what the Trump Admin is thinking 👇https://t.co/KEWHXIDLAj — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) May 17, 2026

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Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones and recently began discussing plans to use them to attack the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, U.S. military vessels and possibly Key West, Fla., 90 miles north of Havana, according to classified intelligence shared with Axios.Why it matters:The intelligence — which could become a pretext for U.S. military action — shows the degree to which the Trump administration sees Cuba as a threat because of developments in drone warfare and the presence of Iranian military advisers in Havana, a senior U.S. official said.



"When we think about those types of technologies being that close, and a range of bad actors from terror groups to drug cartels to Iranians to the Russians, it's concerning," the official said.

"It's a growing threat." Driving the news: CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Cuba on Thursday and bluntly warned officials there against engaging in hostilities. He also urged them to scrap their totalitarian government to end crippling U.S. sanctions, a CIA official told Axios. "Director Ratcliffe made clear that Cuba can no longer serve as a platform for adversaries to advance hostile agendas in our hemisphere," that official said.

"The Western Hemisphere cannot be our adversaries' playground."

Update: Cuba's embassy did not initially reply to an Axios inquiry for comment but just issued this written statement on X that did not deny it possessed attack drones.



Cuba suggests they are defense "against external aggression"https://t.co/v2pgg7iA0A — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) May 17, 2026

Cuba didn't exactly deny it. There were many people who did question it, however, and that would be the Left.

Self-described Florida man Marc Caputo is a longtime water carrier for Marco Rubio



Worse, his employers at Axios invite paid sponsorships from Lockheed Martin, whose CEO just called the Trump admin’s warmongering a “golden opportunity” https://t.co/AHo89yOwH6 pic.twitter.com/Sibv9nr28f — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) May 17, 2026

Cuba’s embassy notably didn’t deny having the drones. Why?



Considering how wrong you were about the effects of Trump’s prior Cuba policy, it’s pretty clear you’re seldom right but never in doubt



But that’s the beauty of being a pundit who just brings heat instead of light https://t.co/kWZvkVYGxj pic.twitter.com/EcJXbUqgp5 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) May 17, 2026

No country in the current economic and military situation that Cuba is in would ever preemptively strike a super power like the US. This is just propaganda to build a case for an invasion of Cuba. https://t.co/QR570Ug0TR — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 17, 2026

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All of the Leftists calling this a 'false flag' can't explain why Cuba did not deny having the drones if this was just some ploy by the United States.

Marxist Max Blumenthal, longtime sock puppet for Maduro, is a paid mouthpiece for Russia and Iran https://t.co/XAkLozoNXN — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) May 17, 2026

Those Leftists do have their motivations for defending Cuba.

We’ve seen the threat drones pose in the Middle East. Now they are 90 miles from our shores and near critical infrastructure. It’s clear that the Cuban regime is a national security threat. https://t.co/wNu5gwHqol — Mario Díaz-Balart (@MarioDB) May 17, 2026

Stay tuned.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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