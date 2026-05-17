VIP
Foxes in the Henhouse: Illegal Aliens Running Multimillion-Dollar Theft Operations in Amer...
Miracle Ejection: Two Navy Fighter Jets Collide and Explode Over Idaho Airshow
Margot Cleveland Describes It As Disciplining, Not Childishness
Brian Stelter Shares a Bad News Poll for AI
James Woods Predicts Coming Virus Hype
But TRUMP! Mollie Hemingway Takes Chris Cillizza to the CLEANERS for Lame Take...
Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Doesn't CARE if Americans Struggle and Greg Gutfeld Ain't...
Bully Louise '10-Effin'-1' Lucas BEGS for Virginians to Help Pay Her Legal Fees...
*SNORT* Spencer Pratt's Reaction to Nithya Raman PREENING About Possible Trump Endorsement...
VIP
Really, Hakeem? Kagan, Sotomayor, and Jackson Are Far-Right Extremists? Huh ... Who Knew?
The SILO Heard 'Round the World! AOC Embarrasses Herself During Rant Against Desegregation...
What Most Americans Get Wrong About Memorial Day
Aww, Is He Out of CHICKEN?! WATCH Squatter Steve Cohen BOO and HOO...
The Doctor Is Out: Incumbent Bill Cassidy Loses Louisiana Senate Primary

We Chose Travel Scrapbooks Over Babies — DINK Couple’s Peak Cringe Flex Gets Absolutely Torched

justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on May 17, 2026
AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File

A young couple who has chosen to remain childless posted a video boasting of their travels and explaining why they've foregone parenthood.

Advertisement

Not sure who they imagine will want to look at those books other than themselves, but yay for them!

The color coordination is nice.

Hopefully the travel book held her hand as she breathed her last breath.

It's great to travel if it is something you enjoy. Heck, it's possible to even travel with children. That's also lots of fun. It doesn't have to be either or. 

Recommended

Miracle Ejection: Two Navy Fighter Jets Collide and Explode Over Idaho Airshow
justmindy
Advertisement

A DINK (Dual Income No Kids) couple probably votes for people like Mamdani so they should pay more. 

That's their best case scenario.

Probably so.

Advertisement

The world is beautiful. A family is even more desirable to stunning scenery. 

Having a life you don’t need to escape from — that’s the real jackpot.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Miracle Ejection: Two Navy Fighter Jets Collide and Explode Over Idaho Airshow
justmindy
*SNORT* Spencer Pratt's Reaction to Nithya Raman PREENING About Possible Trump Endorsement Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Margot Cleveland Describes It As Disciplining, Not Childishness
Jacob B.
But TRUMP! Mollie Hemingway Takes Chris Cillizza to the CLEANERS for Lame Take on Bill Cassidy's Defeat
Sam J.
Bully Louise '10-Effin'-1' Lucas BEGS for Virginians to Help Pay Her Legal Fees and HOOBOY, Was THAT Dumb
Sam J.
The SILO Heard 'Round the World! AOC Embarrasses Herself During Rant Against Desegregation (WATCH)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Miracle Ejection: Two Navy Fighter Jets Collide and Explode Over Idaho Airshow justmindy
Advertisement