We Chose Travel Scrapbooks Over Babies — DINK Couple’s Peak Cringe Flex Gets Absolutely Torched

A young couple who has chosen to remain childless posted a video boasting of their travels and explaining why they've foregone parenthood.

OMG, do you know how much of a flex this is?? 😭 pic.twitter.com/LUDdM4KEZx — INTERIOR PORN (@INTERIORPORN1) May 16, 2026

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Not sure who they imagine will want to look at those books other than themselves, but yay for them!

The color coordination is nice.

“She died peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by her travel books” https://t.co/Gfryz1Gt3I — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) May 17, 2026

Hopefully the travel book held her hand as she breathed her last breath.

Traveling really isn’t that impressive. It’s not hard to do. You just go to an airport and get on a plane. It’s not a big accomplishment. Then you go somewhere and you have no responsibilities or obligations and just wander around and so of course it’s pleasurable enough.… https://t.co/PqBNxuh44a — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) May 17, 2026

It's great to travel if it is something you enjoy. Heck, it's possible to even travel with children. That's also lots of fun. It doesn't have to be either or.

Traveling this much really ought to be seen as cringe overconsumption on the level of a 5k sqft McTuscan with two BMWs in the driveway https://t.co/HscEoAuFHz — pnorm (@paleonormie) May 16, 2026

Having kids is selfish. We decided to build a massive shrine to ourselves instead. https://t.co/AiTZslJUR3 — Gavin McInnes (@Gavin_McInnes) May 17, 2026

We need a DINK tax. https://t.co/u1p3HKa5Bb — Literally Chad (@literally_chad) May 16, 2026

A DINK (Dual Income No Kids) couple probably votes for people like Mamdani so they should pay more.

Filipina nurses are going to throw these holiday scrap books in the bin when they get moved into aged care



Only thing that lasts in the end is family. https://t.co/XIOrLmA0cr — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) May 17, 2026

That's their best case scenario.

imagine the colossal amount of money this couple has wasted on flying to a country, taking selfies, flying home, and having those selfies printed in a book. that doesnt just come from not having kids. one of them has a trust fund. https://t.co/Rnio1eu7i2 — doomer (@uncledoomer) May 17, 2026

Probably so.

Traveling is not an accomplishment



Any boob can get on a plane and rent an Airbnb.



No one wants to hear about your pasta tour in Italy.



Yes, I've traveled to dozens of places and lived abroad.



In the end,the best memories come from your time with your wife and kids doing… https://t.co/brUCRoLGDE — Joe Cassandra (@JoeCassandra) May 17, 2026

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The world is beautiful. A family is even more desirable to stunning scenery.

Those travel photo books will look great in the landfill after they’re dead because no one in the world will know or care that they ever lived at all https://t.co/WprNvsvAYH — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 17, 2026

This sort of thing only looks attractive to people who have not traveled. Once you do, you realize travel is over rated and being at home with people you love is better. https://t.co/ocfZ5JkbHA — Pope Respecter (@poperespecter1) May 17, 2026

Having a life you don’t need to escape from — that’s the real jackpot.

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