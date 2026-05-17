James Woods Predicts Coming Virus Hype

"Here we go again," tweets James Woods. "The mainstream media lapdogs will ramp up the Ebola and Hantavirus "outbreaks" for the midterms, all to promote mail-in balloting. We've seen this before, guys."

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Here we go again. The mainstream media lapdogs will ramp up the Ebola and Hantavirus “outbreaks” for the midterms, all to promote mail-in balloting.



We’ve seen this before, guys. https://t.co/N3YXwsiMmB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2026

Hopefully, that does not happen. The mainstream media has no business ramping up any public health emergency. It would be a shame for something so serious to become hijacked in such a manner.