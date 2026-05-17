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James Woods Predicts Coming Virus Hype

Jacob B. | 1:57 PM on May 17, 2026
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

"Here we go again," tweets James Woods. "The mainstream media lapdogs will ramp up the Ebola and Hantavirus "outbreaks" for the midterms, all to promote mail-in balloting. We've seen this before, guys."

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Hopefully, that does not happen. The mainstream media has no business ramping up any public health emergency. It would be a shame for something so serious to become hijacked in such a manner.

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JAMES WOODS

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