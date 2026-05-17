Bully Louise '10-Effin'-1' Lucas BEGS for Virginians to Help Pay Her Legal Fees and HOOBOY, Was THAT Dumb

Sounds like Senator Louise Lucas is in trouble.

Big trouble.

The FBI doesn't raid all of your business locations, including the group homes, where plenty of violations have been reported, if you're not in trouble. And while she continues to pretend she has no idea what these charges or allegations are all about (c'mon, really), she is also pushing for people to help her pay her legal fees.

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I have spent my entire life looking for good trouble, from being a youth leader in the civil rights movement after my school was closed during massive resistance all the way until today. I’ve learned to never back down and I will always lead ten toes down fighting for you. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) May 16, 2026

The problem is, she hasn't really been fighting for all Virginians.

Just for certain Virginians.

And of course, herself. So when she asked for money, well, it didn't go over very well for the woman who bragged about robbing half the state of their representation and went so far as to sell t-shirts celebrating their silence.

For those who can chip in to help my friends have set up a legal defense fund to help me stand up for my good name. You can use this link if you would like to support it.https://t.co/Pl4yHR6xVC — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) May 16, 2026

The fundraiser has been up for a couple of days now, and she's raised a whopping 9k of the total 100k she's asking for.

Yeah.

Ouch.

A rich woman begged poor people for money is kinda gross. https://t.co/BZvExvxMa1 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 16, 2026

Gross, right?

You poor poor woman!…



$100,000.00 dollars?!



A loss like that will set you back almost a whole week of interest on your growing nest egg…



You got gall lady, I’ll give you that. pic.twitter.com/hzkczlSXRT — 🔫 Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) May 16, 2026

Woof.

Aww. She'll have to excuse us if we don't exactly have a ton of sympathy for her after what she just tried to do in Virginia.

While laughing about it and swearing at anyone who disagreed with her.

Guess she wasn't f**king finishing anything.

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