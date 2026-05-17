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Bully Louise '10-Effin'-1' Lucas BEGS for Virginians to Help Pay Her Legal Fees and HOOBOY, Was THAT Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on May 17, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly, File

Sounds like Senator Louise Lucas is in trouble.

Big trouble.

The FBI doesn't raid all of your business locations, including the group homes, where plenty of violations have been reported, if you're not in trouble. And while she continues to pretend she has no idea what these charges or allegations are all about (c'mon, really), she is also pushing for people to help her pay her legal fees.

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The problem is, she hasn't really been fighting for all Virginians. 

Just for certain Virginians. 

And of course, herself. So when she asked for money, well, it didn't go over very well for the woman who bragged about robbing half the state of their representation and went so far as to sell t-shirts celebrating their silence.

The fundraiser has been up for a couple of days now, and she's raised a whopping 9k of the total 100k she's asking for.

Yeah.

Ouch.

Gross, right?

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Woof.

Aww. She'll have to excuse us if we don't exactly have a ton of sympathy for her after what she just tried to do in Virginia.

While laughing about it and swearing at anyone who disagreed with her.

Guess she wasn't f**king finishing anything.

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